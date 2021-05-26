From the Echo Press archives, 1971: Boosters trying to buy Runestone farm
This week in 1966, 25 years ago: Sparks from a cutting torch apparently caused a fire that quickly swept through the recycling plant of Northern Waste Systems in Alexandria. The sparks ignited a nearby bale of recyclable envelopes outside of the building. A strong wind fanned that fire to other material and the contents inside the building then burst into flames. No one was injured. The fire destroyed a recycling baler, bales of cardboard and paper, and gutted the 8,000 sq. ft. portion of the building, totaling an estimated $500,000 in damages.