PITTSBURGH -- It's been three years since T.J. Watt has logged less than 850 defensive snaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year finalist is looking to land his first piece of NFL hardware but knows he's got limits on how much he can do in a ball game. The Steelers are handing the reigns to Alex Highsmith in place of Bud Dupree this season, which leaves questions to the team's depth behind the starters.