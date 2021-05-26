The Contradictions
The Prime Minister’s former chief aide helped to create the system that he now rightly denounces, says Sam Bright. Dominic Cummings hates the system. That much has been clear for years. He doesn’t care about making friends and he doesn’t care about breaking things. When Iain Duncan Smith was leader of the Conservative Party and Cummings was an up-and-coming advisor, he said that the Tory chief, his former boss, was “incompetent” and that he would be a “worse Prime Minister than Tony Blair”.bylinetimes.com