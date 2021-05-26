Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Contradictions

By Nafeez Ahmed
bylinetimes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prime Minister’s former chief aide helped to create the system that he now rightly denounces, says Sam Bright. Dominic Cummings hates the system. That much has been clear for years. He doesn’t care about making friends and he doesn’t care about breaking things. When Iain Duncan Smith was leader of the Conservative Party and Cummings was an up-and-coming advisor, he said that the Tory chief, his former boss, was “incompetent” and that he would be a “worse Prime Minister than Tony Blair”.

bylinetimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#World Powers#Xenophobia#The Conservative Party#Nhs#Government#Social Care#Byline Times#Eu#Vot#Context#Nonsense#Accusations#Misinformation#Legality#King Like Powers#Brussels Bureaucrats#Approach#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwcn247.com

UK's health minister denies claim he lied amid the pandemic

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a series of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top adviser. Facing questioning from lawmakers, Hancock said Thursday that he had “no idea” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and that he’d become aware that Cummings had wanted him fired. Two weeks ago, Cummings told the same lawmakers investigating the virus outbreak in the U.K. that Hancock “should have been fired” for a series of lies and for a litany of errors during the pandemic. The U.K. has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson delays decision on social distancing update, blaming ‘new threat’ from Indian variant

Boris Johnson has dropped a promise to reveal this month whether social distancing will end, blaming the “new threat” from the Indian variant of Covid-19.Only a week ago, the prime minister said he expected to scrap the “1 metre-plus rule” – and pledged to give couples planning weddings plenty of notice if the restriction will be lifted on 21 June.But his spokesman pulled the deadline for setting out plans by the end of May, saying: “We can’t be definitive at this point, because of the variant that has been identified.”More time was needed to “look at the data” because...
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Decision on ditching social distancing and bigger weddings could be DELAYED amid Indian variant alert - as Tory MPs warn June 21 'freedom day' must NOT be sacrificed to protect vaccine refuseniks

Crucial decisions on ditching social distancing and allowing bigger weddings could be delayed amid the the India variant alert, No10 admitted today. The PM's spokesman warned that Boris Johnson's promise to announce the plans well ahead of the next stage of the lockdown roadmap on June 21 is no longer set in stone.
Politicsasumetech.com

“Nothing Is Renegotiable”: France’s Macron Tells UK On Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned the UK that it was “not serious” to review agreements on Brexit, as tensions over trade rules for Northern Ireland risked overshadowing the G7 summit. “I think it is not serious to want to revisit, in the month of July, what we finalised...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

EU chief tells Boris Johnson of ‘deep concern’ over Brexit deal ahead of G7 meeting

Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her "deep concern" on the implementation of post-Brexit agreements in a phone call to Boris Johnson.The EU Commission president discussed issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol with the prime minister ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall this week, Downing Street said. "We will discuss how to progress and ensure compliance in margins of G7," Ms Von der Leyen tweeted after the call on Tuesday night.Downing Street said Mr Johnson told the EU chief that the UK was "committed to finding practical solutions that protect the aims of the Belfast [Good Friday] Agreement...
EuropePosted by
Reuters

UK demands more time to solve Northern Ireland border riddle

Britain has demanded the European Union give it more time to solve the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, proposing to phase in checks on food from October, the BBC said on Monday, while Ireland said the deal needed to be made to work. After the United Kingdom left the European...
PoliticsThe Independent

Why the Northern Ireland protocol row could be another bad Brexit gamble by Boris Johnson

I — f nothing else David, now Lord, Frost seems a prime example of nominative determinism. In recent weeks, relations between theUK and the EU have indeed grown decidedly nippy, and the temperature continues to drop. Frosty the No Man, as some call him, has taken to the pages of the Eurosceptic press to complain about EU intransigence over trade via Northern Ireland, the short-lived threat to stop vaccines entering the province, and fishing. And, of course, there was that Lilliputian re-enactment of the Battle of Trafalgar just off Jersey. He hasn’t quite got around to asking President Macron “who do you think you are, Napoleon?”, but it cannot be far off.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

U.K. rushes testing to tackle variant before curbs eased

LONDON -- British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door to door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government failure on borders put UK at risk from Indian variant, says Labour

The risk of the Indian variant of Covid to the UK has been increased because of the government’s failure to “prioritise the protection of the borders” at a time when Boris Johnson was planning a trade trip to Delhi, a member of Keir Starmer’s frontbench has said.Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that Mr Johnson failed to put India on England’s travel “red list” along with neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh early in April at a time when coronavirus was “running out of control in the whole of the sub-continent”.But health secretary Matt Hancock...
Politicsthewestonforum.com

Scotland and the European Union – The battle for the future has just begun

Scots and English: It’s like a dog and a cat. The two just don’t understand each other. Or not anymore. 300 years after their incorporation, many Scots want nothing but to leave England. Out of the UK and back to the European Union. The mistake is Brexit, and the mistake is Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, unlike any other, is embodied by the Conservative Party, who rules London permanently. In Social Democratic Scotland, the Conservatives have not gained a foothold in 66 years. There is a political conflict between cultures.
Public Healthfreepressseries.co.uk

Matt Hancock denies lying to Boris Johnson as MPs grill him about pandemic

Matt Hancock has denied lying to Boris Johnson at any point during the pandemic, telling MPs he has always been driven by an approach of “honesty and integrity”. The Health Secretary was questioned over allegations made by the Prime Minister’s former aide Dominic Cummings to the Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Theresa May hits out at Johnson over ‘incomprehensible’ Covid travel rules

Theresa May has lashed out at the government's Covid travel policy, saying the UK is "no further forward" one year after the pandemic hit — despite more than half of UK adults receiving two doses of a vaccine.The former prime minister suggested Britain is beginning to fall behind Europe in reopening its borders to travellers. She said the UK is sending a message to the rest of the world that "global Britain is shut for business".Ms May's comments in a debate on the aviation industry in the House of Commons on Thursday came as an expert warned quarantine-free travel...