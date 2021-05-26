newsbreak-logo
El Paso County Pools Reopen Memorial Day Weekend, County Parks Switch to Summer Hours

By Mike Martinez
93.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
This is pretty cool news for county residents. And I mean “cool” in every sense of the word. City outdoor pools won’t be the only places to get your splash on Memorial Day weekend. El Paso County Parks and Recreation just dropped the good news; county-run pools will also be making their summer debut this weekend.

