Burton, Kattner supply big hits in four-run seventh inning as Montrose defeats Grand Junction
After losing a doubleheader over the weekend at Montrose High School to Durango, the Indians got a much needed bounce back performance Tuesday in Grand Junction. Tied at 7-7 in the seventh inning against the Tigers, Montrose's Leo Burton worked his way back from a 0-2 count to make it 3-2 before singling on a ground ball to center field. Burton stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch.