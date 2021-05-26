newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montrose, CO

Burton, Kattner supply big hits in four-run seventh inning as Montrose defeats Grand Junction

By Josue Perez
Montrose Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter losing a doubleheader over the weekend at Montrose High School to Durango, the Indians got a much needed bounce back performance Tuesday in Grand Junction. Tied at 7-7 in the seventh inning against the Tigers, Montrose’s Leo Burton worked his way back from a 0-2 count to make it 3-2 before singling on a ground ball to center field. Burton stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

www.montrosepress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montrose, CO
Sports
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
City
Montrose, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitting Streak#Left Field#Hits#Wild Pitch#Center Field#Bottom Line#Montrose High School#Indians#Tigers#The Southwestern League#Durango Saturday#Lead#Strikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose scores 32 runs during doubleheader sweep

The weekend trip to Eagle Valley couldn’t have gone any better for the Montrose Indians, who swept the Devils by final scores of 16-4 and 16-1. Montrose pounded 16 hits in Game 1, with an eighth-run sixth inning, an inning where the Indians batted around the lineup. They took a 6-0 lead after three, with the first four hitters reaching on base hits. An RBI-single from Gage Wareham started Montrose’s productive day.
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Mavericks do some spring cleaning against UCCS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU went 4-0 against UCCS in their home series over the weekend scoring over 45 runs altogether. Senior, Tyler Parker went 3-4 alongside 2 RBI’s while Haydn McGeary snagged his 17th home run of the season; he even finished his season batting at an even.500. On the mound, Trevin Reynolds allowed just one run on six hits, walked one, and struck out six.
Grand Junction, CONeosho Daily News

Crowder College Baseball Wins Region 16 Championship

Crowder College Roughrider Baseball team earned the Region 16 Championship and will now advance to the NJCAA South Central District Division I tournament hosted by Eastern Oklahoma State College, Wilburton, OK, at Mountaineer Field. As the Region 16 champion, Crowder will meet Delgado, the Region 23 champion from Louisiana and host team Eastern Oklahoma State College, the Region 2 champion.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose's hitting, pitching remain on right track as team looks to end two-game skid

A team made up of just a handful of upperclassmen and wealth of freshmen scored 42 runs in their first three games last week. This week, that same team faced a pair of talented arms in Fruita’s Jacob Weaver and Kade Bessert on Tuesday and Wednesday. The two struck out 24 Montrose batters in 14 innings, helping the Wildcats win the season series 2-0 against the Indians (3-2 as of Friday).
Fruita, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Fruita boys, girls track teams win Warrior Invite

Two track and field meets at Stocker Stadium this season, two team wins for the Fruita Monument High School boys and girls. Friday at the Warrior Invitational, the Wildcats boys won three events on their way to 131 points to top the 10-team field. The girls won five events and scored 144 points to best the 12-team field. In the boys team standings, Central finished fourth, Grand Junction fifth and Palisade eight. On the girls side, Central finished fifth, Grand Junction seventh and Palisade ninth.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Durango baseball blasts Grand Junction to open league

The Durango High School baseball team prepared all offseason to try to achieve mid-season for by the time the season started. It has paid off. The Demons improved to 5-0 overall and opened the 5A/4A Southwestern League with a doubleheader sweep of Grand Junction (2-5, 0-3 SWL) with wins of 16-4 and 10-0.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Three Montrose volleyball players earn Southwestern League All-Conference selections

Southwestern League (SWL) All-Conference selections for volleyball were announced this past week, and Montrose student-athletes continued the trend of representing. Juniors Madisen Matoush, Kelsey Rocco and Taylor Foster were all named to the Season C (spring) SWL first-team, which tied Durango for most first-team selections in the league. Fruita’s Trinity...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Stingers returning to JUCO

J.T. Marr hit a grand slam and Florence Darlington Technical College (S.C.) took a commanding lead Saturday against Monroe College (N.Y.) to claim the East District championship with a 13-1 victory. Marr’s grand slam came in the Stingers’ seven-run second inning, and Hunter Parks allowed only one run on five...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Sports Roundup: Montrose baseball shut out by Fruita on Tuesday; boys lacrosse loses season opener

Montrose baseball shutout by Fruita in first loss of season. After scoring 42 runs through three games, Montrose baseball couldn't continue that torrid stretch on Tuesday, falling to rival Fruita 6-0, the Indians’ first loss of the season. Montrose moves to 3-1, but will have an immediate chance to remedy the loss on Wednesday as they face Fruita at home at 4 p.m.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Durango girls tennis gets into spring swing against Montrose

The match ready Demons were prepared to earn a home win Tuesday. The Durango High School girls tennis team welcomed Montrose for a home match, and the Demons prevailed in the seven varsity matches 5-2. “Montrose brought a strong team this year. This match could have easily gone the other...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Stingers one game away from JUCO

Florence-Darlington Technical College (South Carolina) is one game away from returning to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. The No. 8 Stingers defeated Monroe College (New York) 12-5 in the opening game of a best-of three series for the East District championship, and can wrap up their second trip to Grand Junction with another win today. Florence-Darlington won its district in 2017.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose continues its hot hitting, wins third straight

After Friday’s win, Montrose senior Nolin Boone said the Indians were a “tough team” that won’t give in, no matter how many innings are played. That sentiment was put to the test on Saturday, after the Indians lost an early 3-0 lead and were down 4-3 after a single to center from Alamosa’s Dustin Curto, which scored Case Zimmerman.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Montrose’s two-strike approach, patient hitting guides them to win in home opener

A team ranked No. 7 in 4A in Colorado High School Athletics Association preseason baseball rankings played like such Friday evening and did it with a signature approach, too. The Montrose Indians hit, hit and hit some more on their way to a 19-3 win over No. 14 (3A) Montezuma-Cortez at Montrose High School, pounding 11 hits while reaching base 22 times. Montrose took what Panthers starter Ernie Padilla, who pounded the outside part of the plate, gave them, hitting the ball to the opposite part of the field. The Indians’ patience paid off, too, as they reached base via walk 10 times.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Mora, Yanosky shine at Rifle Invite as Montrose's girls and boys teams placed in top 10

This spring, every Montrose High School track and field athlete has a chance to compete every week. Head coach Brian Simpson made it so, doubling up on the schedule, and that was the case on Friday at the Rifle Invite. Several Indians runners and throwers participated in their first event at an official meet since 2019, having lost the 2020 season to effects from the pandemic.
Montrose, COchsaanow.com

No. 7 Montrose opens season with win over Montezuma-Cortez

Preseason seventh-ranked Montrose faced Montezuma-Cortez on Friday and the Indians won 19-3 in four innings. The Indians opened with three runs in the first inning with Gage Wareham and Rocco Manuel had RBI hits while Nolin Boone held Montezuma-Cortez scoreless in the first frame. Cortez scored one in the top of the second and Jake Blackmer scored on a steal home. The Indians added two more in the bottom of the second and led 5-1 after two innings. Cortez scored two in top of the third to make it 5-3. Lyle Carver had a two-run double and the Indians exploded for eight runs to break the game open.