Burton, Kattner supply big hits in four-run seventh inning as Montrose defeats Grand Junction

A team ranked No. 7 in 4A in Colorado High School Athletics Association preseason baseball rankings played like such Friday evening and did it with a signature approach, too. The Montrose Indians hit, hit and hit some more on their way to a 19-3 win over No. 14 (3A) Montezuma-Cortez at Montrose High School, pounding 11 hits while reaching base 22 times. Montrose took what Panthers starter Ernie Padilla, who pounded the outside part of the plate, gave them, hitting the ball to the opposite part of the field. The Indians’ patience paid off, too, as they reached base via walk 10 times.