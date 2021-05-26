newsbreak-logo
Matthew McConaughey Reveals the Unfiltered Advice Wife Camila Gave Him About Leaving Rom-Coms

 5 days ago

For Matthew McConaughey, sweeping women off their feet onscreen was not going to be alright, alright, alright forever. The 51-year-old actor, who rose to fame after a small role as a…

Matthew McConaughey: Just Keep Workin'

Matthew McConaughey wears many hats for the likes of the University of Texas, Wild Turkey, and Lincoln. Will Texas native and resident Matthew McConaughey launch a campaign to become governor of the Lone Star State? “It’s a true consideration,” he diplomatically replied when asked the question in March during The Balanced Voice podcast hosted by Rania Mankarious.
Matthew McConaughey wants position of leadership

Matthew McConaughey is looking for a "leadership position". The 'Dallas Buyers Club' is uncertain where the future is going to take him, but he wants a job that will put him in a good place to "help others" and bring them together in some way. Thank you for reading!. Please...
DoYouRemember?

Howard Stern Warns Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Matthew McConaughey About Starting Political Careers

Howard Stern recently warned Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson and Matthew McConaughey about embarking on political careers. Both of the actors have emerged as potential political candidates, with The Rock teasing a presidential run, and McConaughey expressing interest in running for governor of Texas. While there has been a lot of positive feedback from the public on these new potential political candidates, Stern notes that it won’t last long.
How Matthew McConaughey Memorizes Scripts

It kind of has to be said even though it’s probably been said over and over, Matthew McConaughey is a natural actor and he is one of the best in the business at what he does. I don’t mean he’s a natural in the sense that he’s so talented that he doesn’t have to read the script or that he trumps everyone around him just because he’s so great. No, not all. He’s a natural actor in that he reads his script, over and over as he looks for the best way to do something, the most natural way to make the scene appear as it should. He takes in everything and makes it feel as though the scene is actually happening in real life, creating something that feels so natural that it might as well be real for all that he puts into it. Those that he works with tend to make this feeling stretch out quite a bit sometimes and can emulate Matthew and even compliment him in such a big way that they end up becoming every bit as good as he is at times. It doesn’t always happen this way, but McConaughey’s acting is so on point most times that it almost feels as if he drags everyone into the world with him when he’s acting in a movie, pulling them into every scene in a kind of seamless way that, if one allows it, can make them feel as though they’re in the scene as well. Some might attribute this to great directing and great dialogue, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong, but at the same time, Matthew still has the ability to draw people in since he gets so into the scene and his character that it’s tough not to simply fall into the act and enjoy it no matter what else is going on.
Us Weekly

Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About His ‘Scary’ Decision to ‘Quit’ Romantic Comedies

A new path! Matthew McConaughey got honest about his difficult attempt to shed his rom-com reputation in order to try out more dramatic acting roles. “I was the go-to rom-com guy. I enjoyed making them, and they paid well. I was leading a successful life as an actor. But there’s a certain buoyancy built into rom-coms that isn’t about hanging your hat on humanity, like a drama is,” McConaughey, 51, explained in an interview for AARP The Magazine‘s latest cover story on Wednesday, May 26. “If you go deep in a rom-com you can sink the ship. In my life, though, I was going very deep.”
Matthew McConaughey giving 'honest consideration' to political career

May 29 (UPI) — Matthew McConaughey says he’s giving “honest consideration” to a career in politics. The 51-year-old actor appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where he addressed reports that he will run for governor of Texas. McConaughey spoke to guest hosts and country music stars Garth...
Matthew McConaughey Calls Out Anti-Maskers: "No Data That Says It's Harmful"

Ahead of a long-rumored run for Governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey says he has no sympathy for anti-maskers. The Academy Award winner says masks are a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.”. “I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing,” McConaughey said in a new interview with Carlos...
Matthew McConaughey On The Anti-Mask Claim He Doesn't Buy

Matthew McConaughey called out anti-maskers in a new interview, saying he just doesn’t buy their fear that covering their faces to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will impact their personal liberty. “I’m like, come on man, I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. And I don’t...
Matthew McConaughey Blasts Anti-Maskers: 'I Don't Really Feel That Takes Away Your Identity and Freedom'

Matthew McConaughey has no time for anti-maskers. The Academy Award winning actor and potential political candidate sat down for an interview with Carlos Watson, and not only elaborated on his potential political plans, but had a few choice words to share with those who believed masks to be suppressive or not helpful. “I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing,” McConaughey said. “I don’t really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom. There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. No data that says it’s harmful.” He elaborated on his passion for masks, referring to them as a “short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.” “We have got to make some sacrifices for larger rewards tomorrow,” McConaughey said.