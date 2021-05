Between Gucci getting fashion’s travelling circus back on on the road, taking its centenary show to LA later this year, and the FHCM’s announcement that July’s couture shows will be able to take place in the flesh, it truly feels like the world is healing. To celebrate, here’s an edit of the lightest, brightest and cheeriest capsules around — from Dior to Fendi to Alexander McQueen. We’re also bringing you our first ever What’s In Fashion? interview! With who, you ask? Read on and find out! Here’s what’s in fashion.