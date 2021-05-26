newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

TOP OF THE LINE: Pirates claim area's top boys basketball player, coach

By DERRICK DAVIS ddavis@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTajU_0aCTnC2z00

TOP OF THE LINE

Pirates claim area’s top player, coach

The Georgia High School Association’s most recent realignment turned Region 2-6A into an absolute dogfight this season. Statesboro’s inclusion into an already potent mix of Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Richmond Hill and Effingham County ensured there would be a talented team left out of the playoff picture.

Due to contributions from, The News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Boys Basketball MVP Kamori Towns and Coach of the Year Chris Turner, Brunswick High extended its streak of at least one playoff victory to 11 years.

MVP

Four years ago, our boys basketball MVP was cut from the team. He played junior varsity ball as a sophomore, and even as a junior, he played a relatively minor role.

Kamori Towns’ legacy at Brunswick High will be one of perseverance and determination. Combined with his unmatched versatility and explosive leaping ability, Towns’ game makes for an extremely valuable package.

“It’s always good to see a kid get rewarded for hard work, and I think that’s him,” Turner said of Towns. “He’s worked hard in the weight room, he’s worked on his game. He was out captain, voted on by the players.

“I thought he had a really good year.”

While impressive, Towns’ averages — 12 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game — are far from the entire story. It was his the ability to do anything the Pirates needed in any given night.

If his teammates were struggling to find their own shot, Towns could drop 20 points. If they were in the flow offensively, Towns would dig down in the paint and earn them extra possessions.

“My mindset going into the game is just, ‘Do what I can to help my team win,’” Towns said. “If I have to rebound tonight, just rebound the ball. If I have to score the ball tonight, just score the ball. It all depends on what’s happening.”

And that adaptability wasn’t limited to the offensive end of the court.

At 6-foot-2, Towns displays quick feet on the perimeter and easy bounce when skying in to grab a defensive board or challenge an opponent at the rim from the weak side.

“My dad always told me, you can either get bullied or be the bully,” Towns said. “I can’t let nobody bully me inside, and I can’t let nobody bully me on the outside.

“I always wanted to guard the best player on the court, just to show what I really have. They might not know me, but after the game, they’re going to know me.”

Towns began laid the foundation for his breakout senior season in the playoffs the year prior when he had 10 of the team’s 49 points in Brunswick’s season-ending loss to North Cobb.

Moving in silence, Towns spent the offseason grinding with former BHS three-sport athlete Dominique Patterson and fine-tuning his game.

“(Patterson) was working me out in the mornings, waking up at 5 in the morning,” Towns said. “Hitting the college late at night, putting up shots. Waking up Saturday mornings, putting up shots. Going to my grandma’s neighborhood, putting up shots early in the morning, 7 o’clock, outside, putting up shots.

“Nobody really knew what I was doing because I kept it to myself.”

Freddy Towns and former News MVP Jaden Dunham were also members of Towns’ support system for on-court work, the latter of which stressed there would be a reward at the end of the road. It’s safe to say Towns’ hard work paid off.

In addition to all-region recognition and The News’ MVP award, Towns earned himself a scholarship that will allow him to continue his basketball career at East Georgia State College.

He’s not done yet though.

“I feel like I can be better than I am right now, so I’m going to just keep working, keep pushing, keep trying to be better, trying to get my body stronger, just trying to be the best player I can be,” Towns said. “I know I have a lot of potential, so I’m just trying to get to that.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

No matter how dire the situation may look for the Pirates, as long as Chris Turner is patrolling the sidelines, you can pencil Brunswick into a playoff spot.

Following a hot start that saw BHS win 12 of its first 13 games, the team hit a slump that saw the program drop six of nine.

Despite an unsettled roster through much of the campaign due to absent football players and coronavirus quarantines, Brunswick was able to turn it up a few notches when it mattered most.

“The kids really came together, started playing together, playing as one unit, and playing hard,” Turner said. “That’s sort of what helped us because it was not a smooth year. There were lots of ups and downs, a lot of adversity, and struggling in a tough region to even get into the playoffs.

“As a whole, I was proud of the way they were able to come together and be playing their best basketball at the right time.”

Brunswick finished the season 17-9, defeating Grovetown in overtime of its first-round matchup to return to the second round once more.

If it wasn’t for a heartbreaking overtime loss to Lee County in the second round after leading by three in the waining seconds of regulation, BHS may have been the program playing in the Final Four.

“We did go through some rough times, but we never quit,” Turner said. “We never give up. We continue to believe that we can win.”

The belief instilled into players by Turner is a large factor in turning the Pirates into one of the most consistently competitive basketball programs in the state over the past decade.

A defensive-minded coach with a desire to “get better every day that ends in a ‘Y’,” Turner is a staunch believer in the benefit of hard work in the weight room.

Although modesty prevents Turner from assigning himself much credit, he’s more than happy to divvy out praise to those around him who have helped him turn Brunswick into a force on the hardwood.

“I don’t really know how we’ve been able to do it,” Turner said. “I’ve got a lot of good help — Coach (Scott) Ginn is a real good coach. We had a real good year in the weight room. My philosophy is to outwork people.”

FIRST TEAM

G — Quay Dickens, Glynn Academy, 15.2 ppg, 2.3 apg, 38 steals

G — Camarion Johnson, Brunswick High, 10 ppg, 5 rpg, 3.1 apg

F — Xavier Bean, Brunswick High, 12.3 ppg, 37% from 3

F — William Jobe, Frederica Academy, 13 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 5 bpg

C — Tyson Rooks, Glynn Academy, 11.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 31 steals

HONORABLE MENTION

Izaiah Butler, forward, Brunswick High

Xavier Collier, guard, Frederica Academy

Tray Dickens, guard, Glynn Academy

Eli Fritchman, guard, Frederica Academy

Brandon Foster, guard, Brunswick High

D’Marion Hayes, guard, Glynn Academy

Max Hrdlicka, forward, Glynn Academy

Tyrease Jones, guard, Brunswick High

Jacob O’Connor, guard, Frederica Academy

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
1K+
Followers
150
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Richmond Hill, GA
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
Brunswick, GA
Sports
City
Brunswick, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Basketball Player#Junior Football#College Football#Butler Basketball#Statesboro#News Mvp Jaden Dunham#Camarion Johnson#Xavier Bean#Junior Varsity Ball#Line#Game#Absent Football Players#Captain#All Region Recognition#6 Foot 2#Effingham County#Explosive Leaping Ability#Bhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Posted by
The Brunswick News

Brooks, Tiller win state title, earn co-Girls Tennis MVP

Brooks, Tiller win state title, earn co-Girls Tennis MVP. Rebekah Brooks and Rebecca Tiller have all but been joined at the hip since joining the Frederica Academy tennis team. The duo served as captains together, won a region title together, and led the Knights to a state championship together, so it’s only right Brooks and Tiller share The News’ Girls Tennis MVP together as well.
Brunswick News

Pirates and Terrors wrap up at GHSA state track meet

Brunswick High and Glynn Academy’s track teams competed Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field State Championship in Carrollton, with the Pirates racking up a top 20 finish in the state. Both the girls and boys for Brunswick finish No. 17 in the state as...
Posted by
The Brunswick News

COS players earn spots in Olympic Development Program

The Coastal Outreach Soccer program recently marked an important moment of success for two players. Allana and Allen Antah gained spots this year in the Olympic Development Program. They are the first two Coastal Outreach Soccer players to have earned this achievement. The Olympic Development Program (ODP) was created by...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia StatePosted by
defpen

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

Georgia Bulldogs’ transfer Sahvir Wheeler has committed to Kentucky. The Wildcats have been pulling in a bunch of transfers in the last two years and have landed another. Wheeler was one of the more talented point guards in the SEC last season and many expect him to be a top guard in the league this season. For a Kentucky team that was looking desperate at PG, now they can breathe a little.
Posted by
The Brunswick News

Pirates sign three wrestlers to Life University

Brunswick High’s wrestling team had three guys sign with Life University, an NAIA school out of Atlanta, on Thursday in front of their friends, families and their new coaches. Coach Tommy Bartolotta and assistant coach Larry Insalaco also told the crowd how Cameron Crump, Jeremiah Dawson and William Abbott were...
Brunswick News

Brunswick High football accepting donations at spring game

Brunswick High has the chance to have a special football season, but it needs a helping hand from the community. The Pirates are accepting donations from the public ahead of its Blue and Gold instrasquad spring game May 20 at the high school’s track. Funding a football team is no...
Brunswick News

Glynn's boys qualify in five state events at track sectionals

Glynn Academy’s boys track and field team saw two relay teams and three individual athletes qualify for the GHSA Class 6A Track and Field Championships this past weekend at the area sectionals. Competing against prgrams from Regions 1, 2, 6 and 7 at John’s Creek High School, the Terrors 4x400...
Brunswick News

Glynn's historic baseball season ends in Elite 8

The Glynn Academy baseball season came to an end Tuesday in Acworth, but expect the 2021 campaign to live on in perpetuity. Not only did the Terrors advance to the Elite 8 round of the GHSA state playoffs for the first time since 1990, they overcame a number of setbacks and complications to do so.
Glynn County, GABrunswick News

Glynn Academy Red Terror Youth Camp begins June 9

Youth football players can receive three days of skills development from a consistent playoff contender next month when Glynn Academy holds its 2021 Red Terror Youth Camp. Athletes ranging from kindergarten to seventh grade are welcome to receive instruction at the Glynn Academy Field House on June 9-11 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Coaches and players from a program that has qualified for the playoffs in 13 straight seasons will lead the camp.
Brunswick News

Coastal Georgia one win away from TSC softball tournament championship

The Mariners used their opening game in the Sun Conference Softball Championship to remove the monkey from their collective backs. Coastal Georgia used its second game to take a colossal step towards making more program history. Coastal defeated Thomas University 8-2 on Thursday before going on to topple top-seeded Webber...
Brunswick News

CGA closes season out with success

Two of the three cheer teams of Coastal Georgia Athletics have competed in their national competitions in Orlando, as both the Chrome and Platinum squads earned big victories. All three cheer squads won their divisions at the VIP Championships on Jekyll Island back in April to get to the national stage. They also earned the high point award for their levels.