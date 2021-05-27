Happy National Road Trip Day! Take a Road Trip to Springfield, Illinois!

Abe's Hat Hunt Brennon Hightower

Did you know that May 28th is National Road Trip Day? Yes, that’s right. According to the National Day Calendar , “the Friday before Memorial Day is declared National Road Trip Day and serves as the official kickoff of the summer road trip season.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

Also note that, Pilot Flying J is celebrating this official kick-off to vacation season with a summer of deals and the chance to win $5,000 in free fuel with the Summer is a Go Road Trip Giveaway.

With this in mind, I want to share a unique road trip idea to Springfield, the capital of Illinois covering Route 66 and a little history on Abraham Lincoln. So, if you enjoy history, this may be the perfect road trip for you!

The Land of Lincoln

For starters, here’s a little history. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States was born in Illinois making his birthplace known as “The Land of Lincoln”. Taking a roadtrip to Springfield allows you to take an amazing tour into the past.

To get your tour started, you may want to consider doing a walking scavenger hunt through downtown Springfield to give your legs a stretch after being in the car for a distance.

Abe's Hat Hunt Brennon Hightower

Abe's Hat Hunt

Abe's Hat Hunt is a scavenger hunt in downtown Springfield to find President Lincoln’s hidden hats. Simply, grab your Abe’s Hat Hunt booklet containing a map, clues and stickers and then start your detective work by visiting at least five of the 10 sticker stops.

Once you’ve successfully filled your booklet, you can head to a redemption center to collect your “Abe-mazing” prize. Don’t forget to take photos along the way and post them on Instagram using the #AbesHatHunt.

Abe's Hat Hunt Brennon Hightower

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and Tomb

If you choose to skip through the scavenger hunt, you may miss a few notable spots. If this happens, remember to continue your road trip with a tour into the past where you will find the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and his tomb.

While the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is a stop on the hunt, his tomb is not.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is located at 212 N. 6th Street in Springfield and his tomb is located at 1500 Monument Ave., in Springfield in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Simply follow the signs to get there. Once you are there rub Lincoln’s nose.

Urban Legends Do Exist

Did you know, according to Roadside America , there is an urban legend that says rubbing your hand on Lincoln’s nose on top of his Tomb brings good luck. Why not give it a try the next time you visit?

When you are all finished with your tour of Abraham Lincoln, get back to driving on Route 66.

Route 66 Illinois Brennon Hightower

Route 66 Stops in Springfield, Illinois

The Midwest has a nice portion of Route 66, The Mother Road. In fact, “ mile per mile , Illinois has more Route 66 attractions than any other state.” The highway (Route 66), which became one of the most famous roads in the United States, originally ran from Chicago, Illinois, through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona before ending in Santa Monica in Los Angeles County, California. All together it covers approximately a total of 2,448 miles.

According to Visit Springfield , “the road is alive in Springfield with iconic Route 66 attractions, popular for generations, and new attractions opened by visionaries with a passion for the road”.

With Springfiled having so many Route 66 attractions, you could make this a new and separate road trip or even extend your road trip.

One of the main attractions that stand out to me is the newest Route 66 attraction which is the Ace Sign Museum located at 2540 S. 1st St. in Springfield. I love sign museums!

Check out Two Sign Museums You Must Visit .

The museum shares the story of how Route 66 impacted African American history in Springfield and beyond. In addition, the “ Ace Sign Museum is a great stop to see all the neon and other signs that made Route 66 famous, including the recently restored Sonrise Donut sign”.

Final Thoughts

There are so many things to see on a roadtrip to Springfield, Illinois, these are just a few. To plan your visit, checkout Visit Springfield .