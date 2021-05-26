Sporting News releases top-25 college football rankings, where is Georgia?
Sporting News has released its list of the top-25 teams in college football. Georgia football came in at No. 5 on the list. Expectations for the Bulldogs continue to grow as we get closer to kickoff versus Clemson in Charlotte. A large reason for that is quarterback J.T. Daniels, who went undefeated as the starter last season while putting up big numbers. Daniels threw for 1,231 yards (67.3%) and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions in just four games.www.chatsports.com