A fan artist has created an impressive Arkham-style game set in the world of Tim Burton’s Batman movies, but the Batman 1989 fan game demo may not get a playable release to the public. There’s a lot of excitement over both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the next games from the developers behind the various games in the Batman: Arkham series, but many fans may be disappointed if there isn’t a straight Batman game in the works right now. Fan artist Osmany Gomez has combated by creating his own Batman 1989 fan game, but due to legal concerns they’re not releasing it to the public.