Thompson Falls, MT

New group aims to help reduce wolf population

By Ed Moreth
scledger.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new group has been established to help hunters, outfitters and ranchers in Montana deal with the wolf population problem. The Sanders County Chapter for the Foundation for Wildlife Management was created only two weeks ago as the first Montana chapter of the organization, which started in Idaho 11 years ago because of the wolf problem there.

www.scledger.net
