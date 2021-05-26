Cancel
Thompson Falls, MT

Fielder discusses wolf measures

By John Dowd
 12 days ago

Montana has already seen numerous House and Senate bills passed regarding wildlife management in the year 2021. Several of these have involved wolves. District 13 Rep. Paul Fielder of Thompson Falls has weighed in on a few of these. The representative comes from a career of wildlife biology and brings that knowledge with him to speak on the new legislation.

