REMEMBERING

Tom Charlton doesn't plan a big birthday bash when he turns 95 next week, but at least it'll be more than when he turned 19 when he was fighting for his life. On June 8, 1945, Charlton was a Marine Corps machine gunner on the island of Okinawa and an estimated 130,000 Japanese soldiers were dug in for a last ditch effort to keep the allies from their next objective - Japan. Days passed before Charlton, a private first class, even realized his birthday had gone by. The Battle of Okinawa was the largest battle of the Pacific Theater and was waging all around him and the others of the 1st Marine Division.