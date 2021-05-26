newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

National Stroke Month a good reminder to act 'fast'

Benton Evening News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION -- May is National Stroke Awareness Month and Dr. Victor Mwansa, an interventional cardiologist at Heartland Regional Medical Center, believes it's the perfect time for us to familiarize ourselves with the signs of a stroke. "Because a stroke occurs when a clot or ruptured vessel obstructs blood flow to...

www.bentoneveningnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Nicotine#Family Medicine#Heart Health#Diabetes Care#Cardiovascular Health#Diabetes Patients#National Stroke Month#Time#African Americans#Heartlandregional Com#Heartlandanytime Com#Stroke Patients#Stroke Rates#Strokes#Blood Clots#Devastating Consequences#Exercise#Treatment#The Brain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: Think 'fast' to recognize a stroke

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the U.S., according to the American Stroke Association. May is National Stroke Awareness Month. If someone is suffering a stroke, every second counts. And the faster a patient receives treatment, the better the odds for a positive outcome.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewtoncountytimes.com

Extension Corner: May is Stroke Awareness Month

There are several important activities and celebrations in May, but one that topic everyone should be aware of is that May is “Stoke Awareness Month”. Did you know that stroke is the leading cause of death in the United States and is a major cause of disability for adults? Stroke kills nearly 150,000 of the 860,000 Americans who die of cardiovascular disease each year—that is 1 in every 19 deaths from all causes. During the Pandemic, we have not heard a lot about the numbers when it comes to other causes of death in Arkansas, but one report from the University of Arkansas for Medical Science stated that Arkansas recently fell from seventh place to 13th place in the nation in the number of stoke deaths per capita. Health officials credit the change in part to statewide digital health program of stroke education and treatment. So let’s improve it some more and learn about strokes during the month of May.
Manteca, CAescalontimes.com

Learn Signs, Symptoms For Stroke Awareness Month

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, a time to promote public awareness and reduce the incidence of stroke in the United States. Doctors Hospital of Manteca is helping raise awareness about the signs and symptoms. Many are familiar with strokes and the devastating effects they can have on victims. Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and a leading cause of disability. However, strokes can be preventable with healthy lifestyle choices and knowing your risk.
South Hill, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

SOUTH HILL - About 25 million U.S. citizens live with asthma. And more than 50 million suffer from allergies. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) promotes National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month in May. Asthma is a long-term disease that causes your airways to become inflamed, resulting in...
Diseases & TreatmentsRegister-Guard

Healthy You: Acting F.A.S.T. improves stroke recovery odds

To provide our community with important public health information, The Register-Guard is making this content free to read. To support important local journalism such as this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. It’s heartening to see the rate of stroke, especially deadly stroke, decline steadily in the United States in...
Augusta County, VAWHSV

Stroke Awareness Month: How to lower risk of a stroke

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. A stroke is when you are not getting adequate oxygen and blood flow to the brain, whether that be from a blood clot or ruptured blood vessel. “Approximately 795,000 Americans suffer...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Phoebe observes Stroke Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - May is stroke awareness month and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is reminding people to watch out for the signs. They include an offset in balance or visual disturbance, facial droop, arm weakness, and slurred speech. Each of these signs is considered to be acute, which means...
Diseases & Treatmentssusquehannahealth.org

UPMC Provider: BE FAST with Signs of Stroke

In the United States, stroke affects more than 750,000 people each year. It’s the leading cause of adult disability and is the fifth-leading cause of death. Stroke can happen to anyone, and it is important to know what stroke looks like and what do to if someone shows the signs.
Diseases & Treatmentswhatsnewlaporte.com

Franciscan Health offers information during Stroke Awareness Month

Strokes are in the top five causes of deaths in the United States. Being knowledgeable about strokes and preventive measures is critical. That’s why Franciscan Health wants to provide information and education regarding strokes during Stroke Awareness Month in May. Strokes occur when there is a blockage of blood flow...
Hamilton, GAdailycitizen.news

Hamilton Medical Center reminding community to B.E. F.A.S.T. when it comes to strokes

Hamilton Medical Center is encouraging community members to be aware about the dangers of stroke and the steps to take to avoid stroke. May is National Stroke Awareness Month. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood (and oxygen) it needs, causing brain cells to die.
Diseases & Treatmentsyurview.com

Suspect a Stroke? BE FAST!

May is stroke awareness month, so we visited Riverside Regional Medical Center to learn more about this neurologic emergency. Riverside Regional Medical Center is a comprehensive stroke center. This means that they can treat both minor and major strokes and offers all levels of stroke care necessary to patients. In...
HealthGreat Bend Tribune

Stroke rehab, swing-bed information shared during special month

During recuperation from a stroke, some patients may need a little extra time for specialized rehabilitation before it is safe for them to return home. The University of Kansas Health System Pawnee Valley Campus can accommodate when this happens. In observance of Stroke Awareness Month, Chelsea Laramore explained the swing-bed...
HealthPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Close Up Helps Wrap Up Stroke Awareness Month

American Heart Association Communications Director, Kristy Smorol is the guest on the weekly, local public affairs program, Southern Tier Close Up to help wrap up the observance of National Stroke Awareness Month. Smorol says many people aren't aware of the relationship between heart health and stroke but should remember both...
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Neurologist: Think ‘fast’ to recognize signs of a stroke

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the U.S., according to the American Stroke Association. May is National Stroke Awareness Month. If someone is suffering a stroke, every second counts. And the faster a patient receives treatment, the better the odds for a positive outcome.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

10 things to know about blood clots

A blood clot is a collection of blood in the body that has changed from liquid to a semi-solid mass. The body does this to stop bleeding when injured, but sometimes a clot forms inside a blood vessel and does not dissolve on its own. Platelets — cells that float...
Mooresville, NCpiedmonthealthcare.com

Local Neurologist Discusses National Stroke Awareness Month

May 21, 2021 (Mooresville, NC) – Since May is National Stroke Awareness month, Piedmont HealthCare physician, Dr. Ryan Conrad, shares valuable information regarding about strokes, warning signs, and what to do if one of those signs appears. “Cerebrovascular accidents, more commonly referred to as strokes, are a severe cause of...
Fishers, INcbs4indy.com

‘FAST’ thinking can help improve outcomes for strokes

FISHERS, Ind. — May is stroke awareness month and Fishers Emergency Medical Services is reminding you that time is crucial when it comes to treatment. The CDC says nearly 800,000 people have a stroke. The American Heart Association says, on average, every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. The CDC says someone dies from a stroke every 4 minutes.
Fishers, INFox 59

Fishers EMS encouraging ‘FAST’ thinking for stroke awareness

FISHERS, Ind. — May is stroke awareness month and Fishers Emergency Medical Services is reminding you that time is crucial when it comes to treatment. The CDC says nearly 800,000 people have a stroke. The American Heart Association says, on average, every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. The CDC says someone dies from a stroke every 4 minutes.