Plains, MT

Spring cleaning spruces up old schoolhouse

By Ed Moreth
scledger.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old log schoolhouse in Plains received a major spring cleaning last week in preparation for Plains Day and other summer events. The project began last Wednesday, when Warren Hill, owner of Blackjack Power Wash, spent about one and a half hours cleaning the outside of the schoolhouse and using his powerful machine to strip off most of the old decaying paint from the building windows and doors. The job would have cost the Plains Woman's Club just over $100, but Hill, a Plains resident for the last three years, donated his time and equipment as a community service.

www.scledger.net
