BIG ARM - Joshua Robert Francis Nunes of Big Arm, Montana, was born in San Diego, California, on March 25, 1979, to Carol Nunes and passed away in his sleep May 16, 2021. No words can state the love and compassion that flowed from his heart to almost everyone who crossed his path. He spent the first half of his life working as an electrician in California. After he moved to Montana and found the love of his life, he went into a partnership as co-owner of the legendary Montana Bar with his darling wife, Brenna Marie, and mother-in-law, Judy Norgaard. Josh was the heart and soul of the Montana Bar. He took much pride in restoring it and creating his legacy.