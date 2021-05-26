Cancel
Sanders County, MT

E-waste recycling event set for June 5

By Miriah Kardelis
scledger.net
 12 days ago

Rain or shine, the county will be hosting its annual E-waste recycling event at the Sanders County transfer site in Thompson Falls June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested participants can drop off old computers, printers, phones and any other unwanted electronics on this day. Since 2014, the...

www.scledger.net
Montana Statebuttenews.net

Montana program makes building efficiency upgrades affordable

Helena, MT – Montana lawmakers have approved a way to finance energy efficiency projects in commercial buildings in a more affordable way. Commercial Property Assessed Capital Enhancements (C-PACE) lower upfront costs that might scare reluctant owners away from improvements. Comments from Ed Gulick (GOO-lick), vice president, High Plains Architects; chair, clean energy task force, North Plains Resource Council.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Volunteers to connect with groups Saturday

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce is connecting local non-profit organizations and residents looking for volunteer opportunities. The Non-Profit Volunteer fair is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Thompson Falls Community Center. Andrea Christensen, the Chamber board member organizing the fair, said they have more than a dozen non-profits...
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

TF Council considers park security system

The Thompson Falls City Council this week discussed purchasing a security system for Ainsworth Park’s Veteran’s Memorial. “There’s so much money wrapped up down there and we need to do it for our veterans,” council member Shawni Vaught said at Monday’s meeting. The council is considering purchasing two cameras to oversee the area. After contacting a possible company to hire, Big Sky Networks, they were surprised to learn how affordable it would be to have a system put into place. The installation, with one camera, was quoted to cost $1,524.98 They had originally wanted to put in only one camera but decided upon putting in another after learning it would only cost an extra $299 for the additional camera. The system includes night vision and viewing monitors which can be installed anywhere, even in the police station. According to Mayor Mark Sheets, the system is the same used by the county. The council will look further into the system and will consult the county for more insight into the system before officially deciding on having it installed.
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Library sale got help from students

On Wednesday, April 28, seven high school volunteers gathered at the Thompson Falls Public Library to help organize books for the book sale that weekend. "They probably saved us many hours of work," said Crystal Buchanan, the library director. The sale involved books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more. Items were sold either individually or in bags and the sale stretched into the next week, as hundreds of books had been collected for the sale throughout the year.
Sanders County, MTscledger.net

Judge for all cities

In April, Tom Collins of Plains became the city judge for every city with a court in Sanders County. He started with Plains in 2018. Then, he became the city judge for Hot Springs in January 2021. When the Thompson Falls job came open after Judge Don Strine's retirement this year, Collins was hired for that vacancy.
Thompson Falls, MTscledger.net

Remember When?

BREAKING THROUGH THE THOMPSON RIVER CANYON BARRIER SOON. This is news, paramount news. The Thompson River road will be completed, A.H. Abbott, supervisor of the Cabinet announced officially, July 1. A write-up by Mr. Abbott concerning roads built in this district appears in this issue. For the past 6 years...