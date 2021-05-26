E-waste recycling event set for June 5

The Thompson Falls City Council this week discussed purchasing a security system for Ainsworth Park’s Veteran’s Memorial. “There’s so much money wrapped up down there and we need to do it for our veterans,” council member Shawni Vaught said at Monday’s meeting. The council is considering purchasing two cameras to oversee the area. After contacting a possible company to hire, Big Sky Networks, they were surprised to learn how affordable it would be to have a system put into place. The installation, with one camera, was quoted to cost $1,524.98 They had originally wanted to put in only one camera but decided upon putting in another after learning it would only cost an extra $299 for the additional camera. The system includes night vision and viewing monitors which can be installed anywhere, even in the police station. According to Mayor Mark Sheets, the system is the same used by the county. The council will look further into the system and will consult the county for more insight into the system before officially deciding on having it installed.