Montana Viewpoint
A few months back the Republican controlled Arizona State Senate ordered a recount of all 2.1 million votes cast for president and senate in Maricopa County, Arizona, which includes the city of Phoenix. The recount will not be conducted by public employees who work for the taxpayer, but by private contractors who have been given access to all election information, something that I believe has never been done before. In March, Senate President Karen Fann signed an agreement with a Florida firm called Cyber Ninjas to oversee the operation. The operation does not seem to be well received:www.scledger.net