Clark Fork U12 team picks up 7-2 win

After holding meetings in Clark Fork Valley Hospital's building two for six years, COVID-19 forced changes at the hospital compelling Blue Heron Karate to find a new home. The hospital required a new respiratory illness clinic, and took over the home health department, which was then moved into the space that was being used by Blue Heron Karate. After the shuffle and some searching, the two sensei paired up with the Mountain Path Dance/DanceXplosion studio to share some space. The sensei, or instructors, are Jason Williams and Kurt Fairbank. Both are studied martial artists, with Williams being a fourth degree blackbelt and Fairbank soon to be a second degree blackbelt.