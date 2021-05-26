Volunteer firefighter continues to recover
A Noxon firefighter is recovering after being injured responding to an explosion near Noxon last week. According to Rachel Peterson, when first responders arrived on scene May 17, they had no idea several storage containers on the property were housing munitions and reloading supplies. During a second large explosion, volunteer firefighter Aaron Helmbrechts suffered extensive burns to his upper body. The Noxon Volunteer Ambulance was on site and was able to render aid. LifeFlight was called, and Helmbrechts was taken to Coeur d'Alene. Peterson said he was stabilized there, and flown to the Harborview Burn Unit in Seattle.www.scledger.net