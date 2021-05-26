Cancel
Noxon, MT

Volunteer firefighter continues to recover

By John Dowd
 12 days ago

A Noxon firefighter is recovering after being injured responding to an explosion near Noxon last week. According to Rachel Peterson, when first responders arrived on scene May 17, they had no idea several storage containers on the property were housing munitions and reloading supplies. During a second large explosion, volunteer firefighter Aaron Helmbrechts suffered extensive burns to his upper body. The Noxon Volunteer Ambulance was on site and was able to render aid. LifeFlight was called, and Helmbrechts was taken to Coeur d'Alene. Peterson said he was stabilized there, and flown to the Harborview Burn Unit in Seattle.

Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Missing Montana woman's vehicle found with body inside

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A pickup truck belonging to a Great Falls woman who has been missing for nearly three years was found in the Missouri River with a body inside it last week, Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said. The body has not been identified, Slaughter told the...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Montana Women's Prison escapee arrested and jailed Saturday

A woman who escaped from the Montana Women's Prison on Friday was arrested Saturday and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility that evening. Lisa Anne Nester, 50, was discovered to be missing at roughly 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections. Nester...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Students prepare to take over Montana's family farms

MISSOULA, Mont. - Agriculture is essential to Montana's economy and the industry's future is up in the air. But on Missoula County Public School's 100 acres of land, students like Big Sky High School Senior, Colter McWilliams, are learning skills they can use anywhere. “It’s really taught me to work...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Plains, MTscledger.net

Noxon students' art brightens Plains business

The owners of the Washtub Laundromat in Plains takes pride in a clean and efficient establishment, but now it's a lot more appealing, thanks to a group of art students from Noxon High School, who painted a colorful mural for customers to see. Owner Chad Kavanaugh said there were bare...
Sanders County, MTscledger.net

CNSC honors moms at The Rex

The Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) kicked off their 2021 season with a special Mother’s Day event titled, "Music for Moms," Friday at the Rex Community Theater in Thompson Falls. According to Kathy Miller, CNSC treasurer, the inaugural event of the season was a success. “It’s our first year back after the coronavirus,” Miller said. “I think people are still a little concerned, but this is a good turnout.” Miller says for the last six years, a Mother’s Day concert has been the kickoff event. “People are out and we want them to enjoy themselves,” she said. “We can kick off our fundraiser and kick corona out.”