Volunteer firefighter continues to recover

The Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) kicked off their 2021 season with a special Mother’s Day event titled, "Music for Moms," Friday at the Rex Community Theater in Thompson Falls. According to Kathy Miller, CNSC treasurer, the inaugural event of the season was a success. “It’s our first year back after the coronavirus,” Miller said. “I think people are still a little concerned, but this is a good turnout.” Miller says for the last six years, a Mother’s Day concert has been the kickoff event. “People are out and we want them to enjoy themselves,” she said. “We can kick off our fundraiser and kick corona out.”