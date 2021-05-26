Cancel
Motor vehicle crash results in charges

By John Dowd
scledger.net
 12 days ago

Jesse Spegal pleaded not guilty to numerous charges in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday. According to charging documents, May 8 first responders reported to a motor vehicle crash where a driver was trapped inside their vehicle and a child was severely injured. The male driver of the other vehicle, identified as Spegal, fled the scene. Drug paraphernalia was found in and around the vehicle, as well as firearms. He is now facing charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to distribute, criminal child endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person. Spegal’s trial has been set for Oct. 25.

