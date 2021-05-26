Motor vehicle crash results in charges

Three vehicle mishaps which landed two cars and a truck in the ditch resulted in two misdemeanor charges and one DWI arrest over the weekend. A Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday reported seeing what appeared to be a vehicle crash while patrolling. One side of the Dodge Ram pickup was halfway in the ditch on the wrong side of the County Road 2321-State Highway 11 east intersection near a stop sign. The truck’s rear wheels were still on the pavement on SH 11 east, however. A two strap connected to another pickup on scene was being used to try to pull the red Ram out of the ditch while the driver of the red truck tried to reverse it out, the deputy noted in arrest reports.