Obituaries

Fraser, Patricia Anne

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Anne Fraser was united with her beloved Jesus on May 20, 2021 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan at the age of 68. She is survived by her step-children - Rick (Sherry) Fraser of Regina, SK, Sherry (George) Diewold of Regina, SK and Lynn (Hans) Juskowiak of Glenella, MB.; grandchildren - Jennifer (Fred) Ramackers, Matthew Fraser, Christopher Diewold, Pamela Steedman and Samantha Steedman; great grandchildren - Aidia Fraser and Jane Flory; sister Marie (Eugene) Woytowich and brother Karl (Lesya) Swystun; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years, Arthur Fraser; her parents Steve and Stella Swystun, brother Eugene Swystun and sister Adeline Wandzura. Patricia spent most of her life involved in several global ministries including End Time Handmaidens, Watchmen for the Nations and was a founding member of the Saskatchewan House of Prayer. Through these involvements she was much loved and appreciated. Services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at His SHOP in Marquis, SK. This will be streamed virtually due to COVID restrictions. Please contact Donna Reinheimer (dmreinheimer@hotmail.com) for further details. We would ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Watchmen for the Nations (watchmen.org). In living memory of Patricia a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.jonesparkview.com (Obituaries). Chrystine Dacey- Funeral Director Intern.

