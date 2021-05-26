Hoyes, Ruth Yvonne

Ruth Yvonne Hoyes died peacefully on May 21, 2021 at the age of 97. She was born in Broadview, SK on August 2, 1923 to Isadore & Charlotte St. Louis, the eldest of their 5 children. She was employed for many years at Eaton’s in Moose Jaw and was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church. Ruth enjoyed gardening immensely and was a member of the Horticultural Society. She was proud to have won several horticultural competitions over the years and have pictures of her yard appear in the Times Herald. Ruth was predeceased by both parents, her husband Jim, daughter Karen, sister Verna (Peter) Powchuk, sister Blanche (Bill) McCormack, brother Gordon St. Louis, sister-in-law Donna St. Louis, and Jim’s sister and 3 brothers. She is survived by her sons Brad, Sandy (Hilda), and Chris (Nancy); grandchildren Peter & Mark Hoyes; Deborah, Jennifer & Josiah Hoyes; and Erin (Sean) Gramlich; great grandchildren, Malayna & Aidan Gramlich and Ava Merrick; brother Wayne St. Louis; sister-in-law Audrey St. Louis; very special great nephew Justin Hoyes; and many more nieces and nephews. The family are grateful to the staff on the medical ward at the Wigmore Regional Hospital for the excellent care Ruth was given during her final days. Due to COVID, a private graveside service will be held with The Rev. Tim Ellis officiating. For those so wishing, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to Trinity United Church, 277 Iroquois St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 5A8; or to Chez Nous Senior Citizens Home, 1101 Grafton Ave, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 3S4. In living memory of Ruth, a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.jonesparkview.com (Obituaries). Dayna Chamberlain, Funeral Director.