newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Hoyes, Ruth Yvonne

moosejawtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Yvonne Hoyes died peacefully on May 21, 2021 at the age of 97. She was born in Broadview, SK on August 2, 1923 to Isadore & Charlotte St. Louis, the eldest of their 5 children. She was employed for many years at Eaton’s in Moose Jaw and was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church. Ruth enjoyed gardening immensely and was a member of the Horticultural Society. She was proud to have won several horticultural competitions over the years and have pictures of her yard appear in the Times Herald. Ruth was predeceased by both parents, her husband Jim, daughter Karen, sister Verna (Peter) Powchuk, sister Blanche (Bill) McCormack, brother Gordon St. Louis, sister-in-law Donna St. Louis, and Jim’s sister and 3 brothers. She is survived by her sons Brad, Sandy (Hilda), and Chris (Nancy); grandchildren Peter & Mark Hoyes; Deborah, Jennifer & Josiah Hoyes; and Erin (Sean) Gramlich; great grandchildren, Malayna & Aidan Gramlich and Ava Merrick; brother Wayne St. Louis; sister-in-law Audrey St. Louis; very special great nephew Justin Hoyes; and many more nieces and nephews. The family are grateful to the staff on the medical ward at the Wigmore Regional Hospital for the excellent care Ruth was given during her final days. Due to COVID, a private graveside service will be held with The Rev. Tim Ellis officiating. For those so wishing, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to Trinity United Church, 277 Iroquois St W, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 5A8; or to Chez Nous Senior Citizens Home, 1101 Grafton Ave, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 3S4. In living memory of Ruth, a memorial planting will be made by Jones-Parkview Funeral Services. Please sign the memorial register at website: www.jonesparkview.com (Obituaries). Dayna Chamberlain, Funeral Director.

www.moosejawtoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Ellis
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizens#Gardening#Charlotte#Sk#Trinity United Church#The Horticultural Society#Malayna Aidan Gramlich#Covid#St W#Times Herald#Broadview#Daughter Karen#Husband#Funeral Director#Sister Verna#Sister Blanche#Wayne#Wigmore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Hershey, PAthesunontheweb.com

Ruth M. Wilson

Ruth Wilson, surrounded by the love of her family, went to her eternal home on May 15, 2021 after a difficult battle with Dementia as a result of Parkinson’s Disease. Born on May 18, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Allen and Beatrice Herr (nee Alger). A woman of immense faith, her greatest joys were rooted in her love of Christ, family, friends, and caring for others. She was rarely idle, and never turned down a game of Scrabble or Pinochle, the chance to plan and take a trip, or the opportunity to help someone in need.
Bellefontaine, OHBellefontaine Examiner

Ruth Ball

Ruth Ball, 66, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in her home. Ruth was born February 11, 1955 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jerry and Berniece (Grayson) Stotler. She liked to color on her tablet, watch Little House on the Prairie and The Walton’s, gardening and tending her plants. She loved spending time with her family and keeping in touch with all and she especially loved her animals, Ginger and her new furbaby, Angel.
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Clark, Ruth Joan

Originally an Upper Peninsula “Yooper,” Ruth Joan Lovaas was born August 17, 1927, in Kingsford, Mich. She and her family moved to St. Paul, Minn. when she was 13. In 1947, Ruth graduated from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul as an elementary school teacher. After teaching at her hometown grade school for a year, Ruth married John “Jack” Clark, her high school sweetheart, who would become a career Sailor in the United States Navy.
Lincoln County, GAlincolnjournalonline.com

Edith Yvonne Peeler Beckum

Edith Yvonne Peeler Beckum lived a beautiful life until the day she moved to heaven on May 14, 2021. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at Greenwood Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. She became the first-born child of Alma Danner Peeler and...
Bucyrus, OHDaily Chief-Union

Ruth Irene Miller

BUCYRUS — Ruth Irene Miller, 99, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Her family will celebrate her life privately and she will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery. Donations may be made payable to Bucyrus UMC and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service. Memories are encouraged...
ReligionSlipped Disc

RUTH LEON RECOMMENDS…

Cocktails with a Curator – Coronation of the Virgin – Paulo Veneziano. This is another unmissable art history lecture from the Frick. Curator Xavier Salomon discusses one of the Frick’s earliest paintings. This one was made by Paulo Veneziano, the Father of Venetian painting in the 14th century. ​Son of...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Obituary: Adam Joseph Iverson June 17, 1976 – May 31, 2019

ADAM JOSEPH IVERSON June 17, 1976 – May 31, 2019. With his death he leaves behind: a wife – Amanda Fuller, parents, a brother – Andrew Iverson, a younger sister – Amber Iverson, 5 sisters in law, 2 brothers in law, 7 nieces, 7 nephews, 3 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews, many aunts, and cousins. He also leaves behind many great friends, both professional and personal.
Religionguideposts.org

Was She Suited to Be a Pastor's Wife?

I was 27 years old and living the life I always wanted…or thought I did. I was married to a youth pastor. We had two daughters, and I was pregnant with our third baby girl. My husband, Daniel, was busy at church (very busy), and our family was beloved by the congregation.