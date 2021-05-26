newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Steve Enman: A different view of the pandemic

By Steve Enman
conwaydailysun.com
 5 days ago

Over the course of one year, beginning March 10, 2020, I began an extended research project on the virus pandemic, which resulted in over 50 pages of information from various “experts” on both “sides of the aisle” with few if any ties to mainstream media or Washington bureaucrats. The contrast...

Related
Public HealthLaw.com

'Is This a Bad Time?' France Sees a Different Side to Pandemic Stress

With the pandemic blurring the lines between home life and work life, lawyers—especially in the U.S.—have been reporting additional stress brought on by clients and colleagues who feel free to contact them outside of office hours. But lawyers practicing in France say that pandemic or no, they hadn’t seen anywhere...
Public Healthrecordargusnews.com

THEIR VIEW

The battle against COVID-19 may well have been the world’s greatest challenge since World War II, and just as life after the war was not the same as it was before, life after the coronavirus is almost certainly not going to be the same as it was 15 months ago. To cite just one example, so many people have worked […]
Public Healthnewspressnow.com

The crazy conspiracy that wasn't

Blind squirrel and broken clock, meet Tom Cotton. The U.S. senator from Arkansas ran afoul of the media fact-checking machine for comments he made way back when the coronavirus was still an emerging story. He suggested, on Twitter and in Senate hearings, that the Chinese government was lying about the severity of the outbreak and that the coronavirus did not originate in a seafood market located in Wuhan, China.
Public HealthDuluth News Tribune

Local View: Pandemic raised awareness of excessive government control

As the COVID-19 pandemic ever so slowly winds down, it is important to look back, reflect, and understand what happened to us before we can move forward with our everyday lives. From this crisis I have many vivid memories, including writing opinion pieces for the News Tribune. I started writing them in June and have had a commentary published every month.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Our View: After the pandemic, telehealth needs to live on

There’s so much we want to forget from this pandemic, but not this: telehealth. Some 14 months ago, the notion of being seen by a doctor or other medical professional from our home, while they were in their workspace, wasn’t realistic. For the most part, it didn’t exist. Technology and internet connections may have allowed it, but we just didn’t do that.
Clark County, WAColumbian

In Our View: Pandemic reinforces public health’s critical role

Four years ago, in an editorial that now seems particularly farsighted, The Columbian’s Editorial Board addressed the issue of health care. “It is human nature to view the issue from a personal level rather than thinking about the importance of a healthy community and the effects that has upon the individuals in that community,” we wrote. “But public health should not be overlooked. In many ways it has as great an impact upon our health and that of our families as our individual insurance or our personal doctor.”
Public HealthAmarillo Globe-Times

Our view: Pandemic, politics each played part in final census numbers

The recent U.S. Census Bureau numbers provided a mixed reapportionment blessing for Texas as the mandatory national headcount that takes place every 10 years indicated the state will add two seats to its Congressional delegation. Most experts, though, had projected Texas would pick up three seats, but the state fell...
Public HealthThe Dickinson Press

Other View: How do we make up for learning gaps caused by the pandemic?

The upheavals from the coronavirus pandemic have caused unprecedented disruptions in educating our children. The need to move instruction from the classroom to the computer screen for extended periods means that some students fell behind in their studies. Badly behind. As life slowly returns to normal, our schools face a...
InternetThe Eagle-Tribune

Our View: As a pandemic leaves, online academies should stay

The story of schools staying open through a pandemic, of students trying to stay on track with classes, and of teachers keeping tabs on students, has been one of hardship. Despite the benefits of connectivity and technology, the majority of adults and certainly many kids prefer in-person instruction — something finally happening again with improved public health metrics and widespread vaccinations for COVID-19.
Religionspectrumnews1.com

Hong Kong's new bishop wants differing views respected

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s incoming Roman Catholic bishop Stephen Chow called for respect for different views as he prepares to lead a diocese that has been polarized by the city’s deteriorating political situation. Chow said while he had “no big plan” on how to unify a Catholic community...
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

It’s OK To Have Friends With Differing Political Views

I can’t believe I need to write these words, but it’s ok to have a friend who has different political views from yours. Over the past few years, political discourse in the United States, the UK, Europe and many other places, has become more and more polarised.
InternetCumberland County Sentinel

Reagan: Waking up to the truth about the Wuhan biolab

Facebook decided this week it’s no longer “misinformation” to wonder whether COVID-19 was manmade by Chinese scientists in a biolab in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But it’s not just Facebook. The national media and President Biden have just done a similar 180. On Wednesday, the same guy who had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tom Cotton once again makes media look foolish

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has once again made his critics – and there are many – look patently foolish after a bombshell report in the Wall Street Journal found that three workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized for COVID-like symptoms in Nov. 2019, approximately one month before the first reported case in the region.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Virginia Stateheraldcourier.com

Their View: Is the pandemic over in Virginia? Not quite.

Well, maybe it is for some of the people … some of the time. The latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control on who can ditch their masks and when confused many Americans. But this part shouldn’t be confusing: Virginia is still averaging 506 COVID-19 cases, 22 related hospitalizations and 8.29 COVID-19-related deaths per day.