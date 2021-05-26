newsbreak-logo
Vamos! Volkmann Victorious in the Super MILLION$

PokerNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Volkmann has joined a small group of elite poker tournaments who have won the GGPoker Super MILLION$ more than once. Brazilian Volkmann first won this tournament in September 2020 and now adds a second title, and an additional $319,830, after taking down the May 25, 2021 edition. Super MILLION$...

