The June 3 episode of IMPACT Wrestling is beginning to take shape. First, the Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be on the line as Fire 'N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) face Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace. This is the third time these teams will do battle for the belts. They previously fought at Rebellion, where Grace and Ellering won the belts. Fire 'N Flava, however, won them back just a few weeks later at Under Siege.