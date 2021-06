The World Series of Poker Circuit is a popular option for poker pros and amateurs. Circuit events take place across the United States and within an international circuit. The winners of events earn a gold ring and credibility in the poker community. Many professional players follow the circuit and take part in events across the US. This year, the Circuit has been in full swing online as the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue. Players just log online in states where the WSOP is in operation and offering gold ring events.