There is no such thing as a halfway swing in softball – either you swing at the ball with authority or you don't – there should be no in-between. Getting back on their game and swinging their bats with focused abandon, the Lady Hawks won four of five games last week, pancaking Priest River 29-2 and 28-2 in Idaho Thursday, driving past Troy 12-2 in Thompson Falls Friday and splitting games with Eureka in Lincoln County Saturday, dropping the opener 25-15 but coming back to win the second game 16-4.