Even the most seasoned TV viewer can get a little tripped up trying to decide what to watch next. (It's even happened to us. Shocking, we know.) If you really want to waste your time, you could sit around scrolling through your preferred streaming platforms, hoping the perfect show will jump out at your face, but if that also sounds incredibly tedious to you, we're here to help. We've hand-picked plenty of recommendations for you based on shows you already like, and while we may not be able to replace your favorite show, we can at least help you find something to fill the void.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO