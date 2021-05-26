Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Top 3 Dope Sneakers Drop Today, Why You Should Cop ‘Em.

By Stephanie Garcia
hypefresh.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop 3 Dope Sneakers drop today, why you should cop ’em. It’s sneaker day. Today, there are three dope sneaker releases that are vying for attention and your pocketbook. Which one should you grab? That is, if you are unable to buy all three, which most of us cannot. Well, it depends on what you are looking for. The following sneakers bring speciality sharpness, everyday bold, and feminine delicacy. Let’s take a closer look in the style of each shoe and listen to the inspiration behind them and no doubt, you will find your perfect sneaker.

www.hypefresh.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Silver#Nike Inc#Converse#Perfect Dark#Black Players#Black Rose#Golden State Warrior#Womens#Dope Sneakers#Sneaker Day#Flyknit Brand Sneaker#Delicate Colorway#Bright Contrasting Colors#Spades#Rose Color#Sharp Edges#Releases#Classic Territory#Dark Beetroot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Nike
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Reebok Sneaker Drops Have Something for Everyone

In recent weeks, Reebok has announced a number of new footwear collaborations and innovations. Last week, the footwear giant officially confirmed that it would be re-releasing a 20th anniversary version of Allen Iverson’s Answer IV “Stepover” sneaker on June 4. Available through Reebok.com and at select retailers for $130, the shoe, which was originally developed…
Apparelnicekicks.com

Where to Buy fragment design x Nike Dunk High “Black”

Hiroshi Fujiwara has plenty in-store this year. At the end of last year, the head of Japanese brand fragment alluded to a 2021 takeover through an Air Jordan 3 collaboration. Now, Fujiwara has plans to reprise the 2010 “City Pack” Dunk designs, beginning with this upcoming Beijing inspired Dunk High “Black”
ApparelHighsnobiety

The Best Men's T-Shirts on the Market in 2021, Ranked by Weight

One day, we’ll show off fits in real life again, even if it takes a little re-learning along the way. The Highsnobiety Summer Style Guide is here to help, ensuring that lightweight pieces still result in heavyweight looks. The T-shirt is the ultra-hard-working foundation of a wardrobe, one that's never...
ApparelHypebae

The Sneaker Edit: 10 Colorful Kicks From Reebok, Converse and More

What better way to prepare for the summer season than with some colorful sneakers? As we slowly transition to warmer days, we’ve compiled a list of bold, statement-making kicks for your footwear rotation. Continue reading for our top picks from Maison Margiela x Reebok, Nike, Converse and more. PUMA has...
ApparelHypebae

Coral Hues Take Over Nike's Eco-Friendly Air Max 95 SE

Adding to Nike‘s ongoing sustainability initiative, the latest iteration of the Air Max 95 SE arrives in eco-friendly materials with photo-ready coral shades. Dubbed “Apricot Agate/Crimson Tint,” the new colorway is the ultimate pair for your summer fits. Maintaining the original silhouette, the design is updated with at least 20...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Beijing’s SOULGOODS Reimagines The Converse Chuck 70 And Jack Purcell With Iconic Tiger Design

Beijing’s SOULGOODS has brought its iconic tiger logo design to its first-ever collaboration with Converse. The canvases?: A Chuck 70 and Jack Purcell duo. The brand’s “灵魂虎” (Soul Tiger) design gets done in traditional orange and a refreshing greyscale style across the high and low-top silhouettes, respectively. Maintaining their standard canvas construction, each pair features eye-reminiscent detailing, with the Chuck repurposing its classic “All Star” patch for the animal theme. Black striping covers the entirety of both shoes’ bodies, with the forefoot resembling a tiger’s nose. In addition to commemorating such an important animal in Chinese tradition, SOULGOODS has immortalized its home base by embroidering “From Beijing 北京” and “To the world 世界” between right and left tongues. License plates aren’t reworked by the East Asian brand, but outsoles are decorated with the same characters found on the tongue.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Another fragment design x sacai x Nike LDWaffle Colorway

After being spotted on the feet of Hiroshi Fujiwara, we now have a first look at another fragment design x sacai x. Coming in a mix of “Blue Void/Obsidian/White,” the shoe features a blue suede and mesh upper with matching laces. The tonal look is broken up by the white stacked Swooshes, dual tongues and sockliner. While the shoe is elevated by an exaggerated white midsole marked with “The Classic / Fragment : sacai” paired with a blue rubber outsole.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Official Images: Nike Air Max BW Black Violet

Aside from Nike bringing back the Nike Air Max BW “Persian Violet” this year to celebrate its 30th anniversary, Nike will also be dropping a new colorway dubbed the Nike Air Max BW Black Violet. The Nike Air Max BW Black Violet will comes in an official color scheme listed...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Surfaces In Tan & Brown Colorway

Kanye West continues to push the envelope when it comes to his sneaker releases. One of the shoes that have gotten people up in arms over the last year or so has been the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner, which has been getting an abundance of new colorways. This is a sneaker that remains quite polarizing that's to its design, and while some people hate it, there are even more people out there who love it. In fact, some fans have even done push-ups just to acquire a pair.
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets The “Happy Pineapple” Treatment

To further push its sustainability efforts, Nike is readying a special edition Air Force 1 Low constructed with recycled materials. The forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Happy Pineapple” will be part of the Swooshes’ “Happy Pineapple” collection and will feature a recycled cork upper paired with yellow Swoosh insignias outlined in light green. The insignias are spotlighted on both the lateral and medial walls.
ApparelHypebae

Nike's Latest Dunk Low Is Inspired by Bodegas and Candies

Adding to its vast lineup of Dunk Lows, Nike is now set to release a new colorway dubbed “Free.99.” Covered in pastel hues, the kicks are a refreshing design to update your spring and summer rotation. Arriving in a jet black leather upper, the shoe is contrasted with color-blocked detailing...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low Miami Nights 2021 Debuting Overseas First

Following an official unveiling, the Nike LeBron 8 V2 Low “Miami Nights” 2021 edition is now arriving at select international retailers, ahead of its stateside debut. As expected, the 2021 retro essentially mimics the original 2011 counterpart with the model’s graphic upper bearing the familiar color scheme of White, Solar Red, Glass Blue to reflect the nightlife of Miami. Additionally, contrasting white for the midsole and a full-length Solar Red Air Max tooling solidifies its eye-catching profile.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Colorful Mini Swooshes Hit This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Bright pops of color arrive on this new kids colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Taking a look at this playful Air Force 1 Low, this sneaker starts off with a smooth white leather construction all over the upper with tona detailing landing on the laces, inner liner, and midsole. Large white Swooshes on the side panels with colorful mini Swooshes inside, blue heel tabs, orange dubraes, and multicolored marbled rubber outsoles round out the design on this Nike Air Force 1 Low that will be releasing in the near future for $80.
Apparelsneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 12 “Utility Black”

The Air Jordan 12 may be widely-overshadowed by other models within Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line, but it consistently delivers styles perfect for old and new fans alike. For its latest ensemble, the 25-year-old design has abandoned the icy blue and “Varsity Red” it’s donned throughout the first four months of 2021 in favor of an understated “Utility Black/Bright Crimson/White” color palette.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Digital Sneakers

Jeff Staple is making waves in the sneaker world yet again, this time with his first-ever collection of sneaker NFTs on RTFKT. There are three digital assets up for grabs, including a METAPIGEON K-MINUS listing with a physical version of the sneaker selling alongside it as long as there's stock available. There's also a purple, silver and gold METAPIGEON MK, also available in limited quantities alongside a physical shoe.
Aerospace & Defensethetowerpulse.net

Nike Air Force 1 Tear Away Sneakers Review

Nike recently released the second version of their infamous “tear-away shoes,” this time in a more female-oriented version. With a lot of hype surrounding the release of these shoes, it is no surprise that they sold out very quickly. Of course, the resale market offers different ways to purchase the Air Force 1 “Reveals” if you were unable to get them when they dropped. Resale prices range from $150 to $300 depending on the size, versus the original retail price of $110.
Designers & Collectionscollegefashion.net

Styling Zara’s Summer 2021 Collection: 16 Insanely Cute Outfits

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. Zara has been going wild lately with their new summer 2021 fashion drops. It seems like every time I open Instagram or TikTok, the brand is being featured in hauls, styling videos, and more.
Beauty & Fashionthemanual.com

The 10 Best Ponchos for Men to Buy Now

Getting caught in the rain is no fun, and that’s an understatement. You surely remember the mad dash to snag a cheap poncho on, say, a summer trip to the amusement park, but we’re here to tell you that the best ponchos for men are a major upgrade from the poncho you wore as a kid.