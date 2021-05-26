Top 3 Dope Sneakers Drop Today, Why You Should Cop ‘Em.

Kanye West continues to push the envelope when it comes to his sneaker releases. One of the shoes that have gotten people up in arms over the last year or so has been the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner, which has been getting an abundance of new colorways. This is a sneaker that remains quite polarizing that's to its design, and while some people hate it, there are even more people out there who love it. In fact, some fans have even done push-ups just to acquire a pair.