Carrollton, GA

Crawford Selected as Marketing and Strategic Communications Partner by the University of West Georgia

By Press Release
thecitymenus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrawford, a full-service marketing and branding agency, has been selected by the University of West Georgia (UWG) to be its agency of record. The agency will work closely with the Atlanta area university’s internal teams to help refine and communicate its unique brand proposition to its many diverse audiences. The agency’s award-winning strategic planning, public relations, social and digital marketing teams will work closely with the University to develop brand strategies, tell captivating stories and execute engaging advertising campaigns.

