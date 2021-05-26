Crawford Selected as Marketing and Strategic Communications Partner by the University of West Georgia

Two chain restaurants and an immediate care facility are being proposed for a property on the east side of Carrollton. Culpepper Development, Inc. presented plans on behalf of the developer last night to the Carrollton Planning and Zoning Commission for a Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Peachtree Immediate Care to be built at the corner of Bankhead Avenue (Georgia Highway 166) and the entrance to the Carrollton Exchange, near the intersection with the Carrollton Bypass. The property was previously occupied by Cross Automotive. The request was made to rezone the parcel to the appropriate commercial zoning and was approved by the commission.