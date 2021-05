Egnyte announced new integrations with Google Workspace and Dropbox to help companies secure and govern their sensitive cloud content. The integrations enable companies’ Google and Dropbox users to apply Egnyte’s platform to locate their valuable content in each cloud solution and control risks via a unified, turnkey approach. By applying Egnyte’s policy library and advanced machine learning, customers can identify files with inappropriate levels of permission, flag unusual download or sharing activity that might be indicative of an insider threat, and locate compliance violations – all through a “single pane of glass.”