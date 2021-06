Days after losing the La Liga title to rival Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has resigned. The 2020-21 season was a rough one for the club as they failed to win a single trophy for the first time in a decade. They were eliminated in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and the Supercopa de Espana, lost in the round of 32 of the Copa del Ray, and finished second in La Liga this past weekend.