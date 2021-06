Today on Twitter it was reported that Boston College 6’9” RS Senior PF Andre Adams entered the transfer portal. Adams becomes the 8th player from last year’s roster to enter the portal and, if he leaves, will leave a scholarship hole for next season after BC head coach Earl Grant had finally rounded out the roster to fill up all 13 spots. Additions of a few transfers and a few new recruits had managed to plug the holes of those losses, and it will be interesting to see if Earl Grant can find a player to bring in this late in the process.