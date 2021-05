WINDSOR, CO. – The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward T.J. Tynan has been named to the 2020-21 AHL All-Star Team. Tynan led the Eagles during the regular season with 27 assists and 35 points, while his eight goals were good for second on the team. His 27 assists put Tynan second overall in the AHL, while his 35 points were tied for sixth in the league. He also finished second in the AHL in both power-play assists (12) and power-play points (14). In addition, the 29-year-old strung together a nine-game assist streak and an eight-game assist streak, the two longest such runs in the AHL this season. Tynan, who was named the eighth captain in Colorado Eagles history in February, has generated 13 goals and 69 assists in 69 career games with the Eagles.