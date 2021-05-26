Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

APD officers exposed to cocaine

 15 days ago

Albuquerque, Nm (KKOB) — Some APD officers made an unexpected trip to the hospital, after being accidentally exposed to cocaine, earlier this week. According to officials the officer took a man into custody and when they arrived at the substation, the officer opened the door to the police vehicle and a cloud of a powdery substance came out and the officer inhaled.

Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NMkgrt.com

Suspect Arrested in Triple Homicide Case

A suspect is under arrest in a triple homicide case. Police in Albuquerque say Richard Kuykendall was arrested Friday. Investigators say he is suspected in the death of one of the three people whose bodies were found inside a parked car outside the Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital on Thursday. Police say he is seen in surveillance video recorded when the shooting happened. Police investigators believe Kuykendall, and the three victims all belong to the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang. The investigation is still active.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
Wess Haubrich

Aryan Brotherhood Implicated in Albuquerque Triple Homicide

All three victims and the suspect are reportedly members of the racist gang. May 12 saw a triple homicide at Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in northeastern Albuquerque. The FBI and local investigators arrested Richard Kuykendall, aged 41, on Friday the 14th. He reportedly surrendered without incident. Kuykendall is reportedly the man caught on the video of the shooting below, courtesy of KOB TV. It is from one camera near the shooting on San Pedro.
Albuquerque, NMUnion Leader

A man left three dead in a bullet-riddled car at the ER. They were all in the Aryan Brotherhood, feds say.

With his bare chest covered in tattoos and blood running down his arm, Richard Schuyler Kuykendall rushed to a security guard outside an Albuquerque hospital last week, pointed to a dark-colored sedan riddled with bullet holes, and said there were three men inside. After pacing for a few seconds near the hospital entrance, Kuykendall fled the scene, security footage showed.
Albuquerque, NMnewsradiokkob.com

Councilor Bassan, APD, APS, and Project Child Safe Host Drive-Thru Event for VIN Etching

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) –Saturday, Albuquerque City Councilor Brook Bassan, the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Public Schools, and Project ChildSafe hosted a community drive-through event for free VIN Etching on vehicles and handed out free resources on firearm safety and suicide prevention for parents and gun owners at the Target parking lot near Paseo del Norte and I-25.
Bernalillo County, NMABQJournal

How traffic court works, or doesn’t, in a pandemic

“I had the notion with MVD shut down for personal visits things like my placard were on hold til we return to normal,” Caryl emails. “My bad.”. What followed was an Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?” exercise in confusion, starting with Caryl pinning down the fact Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shut Motor Vehicle Division offices in March 2020 and directed no penalties for expired plates, licenses, etc. Then there was a call to the state MVD office off Montgomery NE that got the placard renewed and in the mail, and a call to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court that directed her to mail the ticket and copies of her expired placard to get an appointment to get the fine dismissed. But wait, then Caryl got a call that the charges had been dropped! It was soon followed by a letter saying because Caryl “had not resolved the matter in 14 days as directed I now owe them $500!”
AdvocacyWJCL

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Dozens of Hikers Rescued in the Organs

LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team – along with representatives from Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police – helped rescue a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains on Sunday evening.
Las Cruces, NMNew Haven Register

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
Albuquerque, NMKOB.com

New Mexico Rail Runner Express to return to full operating schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will be resuming its pre-COVID schedule next Monday, May 24. The Rail Runner had reopened some routes at limited capacity about two months ago, after nearly a year-long suspension due to the pandemic. “We’ve worked side-by-side with the state in watching...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
FOX26

VIDEO: Ungrateful bird tries to bite its rescuers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Zenger News) — A police officer helps to rescue a feisty injured heron that puts up a fight before being placed in a box. The video was shot by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a call about an injured great blue heron (Ardea herodias) at the Alameda Bosque Trail near Albuquerque, New Mexico.