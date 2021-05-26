newsbreak-logo
Cars

There's Something About The Bugatti Veyron

By Raphael Orlove
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bugatti Veyron is a lot of things. It’s a 250 mph top speed. It’s a thousand-horsepower engine. It’s a million-dollar pricetag. Lost in all of that is that...the thing is a car, and when you come face to face with one, you are reminded how amazing they look in person.

