There's Something About The Bugatti Veyron

Porsche’s super-wide test mule suggests some epic witchcraft is happening behind closed doors, and we want to know what!. Porsche is up to something again, as we see images of a super-wide Porsche Cayman test mule, roaming around the Nurburgring. Porsche’s small mid-engine sports car already has plenty of versions, which begs the question, what are they cooking this time? There are more than a few theories, as to what exactly we might be looking at, some of which may surprise you. The most obvious of them is that this is the next Cayman, in very early stages of development, but there are plenty of reasons for us to think, it might be something else.