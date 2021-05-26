The adventures of XVI

A pregnancy is typically 40 weeks, but Homewood residents Allie Harrison and Oz Imaghodor had their son Xander at 23 weeks. Getting through those next few months at the hospital was difficult, but new challenges awaited them after they brought Xander home. Xander was rejected from early intervention programs because he wasn’t “delayed enough,” Allie said. They saw Xander face biases because of his developmental delays. The Imaghodors had to spend countless hours researching Xander’s best options.