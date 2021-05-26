Helmsley Charitable Trust Awards Support to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service Automatic Defibrillator Devices

Structural racism contributes directly to unequal access to wealth, housing, food and health care. All of these factors, in turn, have a profound impact on how long people live and how healthy they are. To improve health outcomes of historically underrepresented groups, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is creating an Office of Health Equity. The office will conduct research and policy analysis to address the social determinants, or root causes, of health. This includes, but is not limited to, access to housing, stable income, and health care.