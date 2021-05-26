Helmsley Charitable Trust Awards Support to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service Automatic Defibrillator Devices
LINCOLN – The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service (DHHS) a $6.4 million grant for the distribution of Automated External Defibrillators (AED) to all law enforcement organizations throughout the state. This grant builds on the previously awarded $5.9 million grant that distributed mechanical CPR devices to Nebraska EMS services and hospitals.philanthropynewyork.org