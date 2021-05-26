Cancel
Newark, NJ

Cavaliers Team Up With Esports Entertainment Group to Become Official Esports Tournament Platform Provider

By Official Site of the Cavaliers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewark, New Jersey and Cleveland, Ohio - May 26, 2021 – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. have announced a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers to be the NBA franchise’s official esports tournament platform provider. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will operate three co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Cavs utilizing its Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform.

