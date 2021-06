India's Supreme Court has said it will examine the interpretation of sedition law, particularly in light of media rights and free speech. "We are of the view that provisions of 124A (sedition) and 153 (promoting enmity between classes) of the IPC require interpretation, particularly on the issue of the rights of press and free speech," said the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, LN Rao and S Ravindra Bhat yesterday, reports our New Delhi correspondent.