Senate approves medical cannabis expansion
Late Tuesday, the Senate approved a measure that would allow more individuals with chronic health conditions to participate in the state's compassionate use program, which permits the medical use of low-potency cannabis. Originally approved in 2015 for the treatment of children with intractable seizure disorder, the program's success shows it should be expanded to more patients, said bill sponsor and Georgetown Senator Charles Schwertner.www.jacksonvilleprogress.com