Cavs: Cedi Osman must shoot it better from 3 early on next season

If the Cavs draft Cade Cunningham, Collin Sexton may be the one who pays. The Cavs are a team of two halves. On one hand, they have some solid talent that if used properly could be very viable. They’re also a team that in their current focus and set up are poorly constructed. For instance, Cedi Osman is a point-forward who’s being asked to be a perimeter three. Isaac Okoro is a defensive-first, undersized small forward, who’s being asked to guard the best opposing player and shoot threes. Collin Sexton is the primary scorer when at best he’s the number two option behind a better player. That better player may be Cade Cunningham, who may spell big trouble for Sexton.