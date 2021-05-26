A Humble Hero: Man Revealed As Hero When His Medals Are Discovered

This Memorial Day essay is the story of four of the most courageous soldiers America ever sent to war. It is a story I should have written decades ago. I tried writing their story several times, but never could. I worried then, as I do now, that any words I put on paper would be inadequate to describe who they were and what they did. These four troopers were members of K Company 75th Rangers, LRRPs who went on Long-Range Reconnaissance Patrols. Their missions were the most dangerous in the war in Vietnam. Their call sign was Romeo-15. They fought as a team and they acted alone. Deep in enemy territory and far from any base camp, they would seek out, locate and identify enemy units. They remained hidden in the jungle for days estimating the size of the enemy units, counting the number of enemy soldiers and plotting their location.