newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

70 Years After Service, Ralph Puckett Receives The Medal of Honor

By Jesse Beckett, Guest Author
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Army Ranger legend Col. Ralph Puckett has been presented the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award, by U.S. President Joe Biden. After waiting 70 years for the award, Puckett was slightly less wowed than expected by the invitation to the White House. “I understand that your first response...

www.warhistoryonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Us Army#Silver Medal#War Veterans#Military Veterans#The White House#Chinese#The 75th Ranger Regiment#South Korean#Silver Stars#Retired Army Ranger#8th Army Ranger Company#Col Ralph Puckett#Col Puckett#Valor#Colonel#Grandchildren#November#Clerks#Korean War
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
News Break
White House
News Break
World War II
Related
MilitaryLedger-Enquirer

Biden awards first Medal of Honor to Puckett, Korean War vet and ‘true American hero’

President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., a veteran of the Korean War and a Columbus resident. Puckett, 94, intentionally ran across open enemy lines and drew machine gun fire to allow Rangers in his company to maneuver for attack, Biden said in recognizing Puckett, who survived a series of heavy enemy assaults.
MilitaryWTHR

Korean War vet to receive Medal of Honor from Biden

COLUMBUS, Ga. — UPDATE: The ceremony has concluded. You can rewatch it in the video player above this story shortly. A Korean War hero from Georgia will be honored on Friday by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Honor. Retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., of Columbus, will be...
Gadsden, ALtribuneledgernews.com

Gadsden man receives France's Legion of Honor for service in WWII

May 23—Decades have passed since Allied forces strived for the liberation of France from the Nazis during World War II, but the French government, it seems, has not forgotten those who fought for their country. One of those was Gadsden's E.D. Witherspoon, and this month the Consulate General of France...
MilitaryUnited States Army

Retired Ranger to receive Medal of Honor for Korean battle

WASHINGTON -- A retired officer who led fellow Rangers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army soldiers across frozen terrain under enemy fire to seize and defend Hill 205 in the vicinity of Unsan, Korea, will receive the Medal of Honor. The White House announced Wednesday that retired Col....
Militarykfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Receives The Medal Of Honor

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Korean War Veteran, retired Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. When Ralph was a 1st Lieutenant, he distinguished himself by acts of gallantry above and beyond the call of duty, while serving as the Commander, 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company during the period of November 25, and 26, 1950, in Korea. He served as courageous example and showed extraordinary leadership in battle during a daylight attack on an enemy hill, as he intentionally ran across an open area three times to draw enemy fire. This allowed the Army Rangers to locate and destroy the enemy positions and seize the hill. This is all according to a statement from the White House where Ralph was yesterday, along side President Biden and President Moon Jae-In of South Korea, as he received the Medal of Honor. Congratulations Ralph and THANK YOU for your service.
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

Tifton native receives Medal of Honor

President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to a 94-year-old Tifton native for bravery under enemy fire more than a half-century ago in the Korean War. It took a policy change for retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. to receive the military's highest honor. The 2020 defense policy bill removed a requirement that such awards be given within five years of a valorous act.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Army veteran from Georgia to receive Medal Of Honor

WASHINGTON - A retired Korean War and Vietnam War veteran from Georgia is set to receive the Medal of Honor nearly 80 years after first enlisting in the U.S. Army. President Joe Biden will present Col. Ralph Puckett, a Columbus, Georgia resident, with the Medal of Honor during a Friday ceremony with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea in attendance.
PoliticsTimes and Democrat

Edna and the Medal of Honor recipient

Every school class probably has a pupil who is very much in charge of his/her actions from an early age. We had Edna. She came to Providence School in the fourth grade when a nearby school in Vance closed. I have no idea how many came to our school at that time, but I do know of three: Edna and her best friend, Gladys (who were in my class), along with Edna’s cousin, Quincy. Edna adored him. Because he was two years older, the rest of us were barely aware of him.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MilitaryPosted by
The Intercept

Joe Biden Is Filling Top Pentagon Positions With Defense Contractors

The prospect of another retired general becoming secretary of defense before finishing the mandatory seven-year, post-service waiting period wasn’t the only problem looming over President Joe Biden’s nomination of Lloyd Austin for the Cabinet position. The former four-star head of U.S. Central Command also sat on the board of Raytheon, a multibillion-dollar defense contractor that would be vying for the Pentagon’s most lucrative deals, raising questions about the military’s impartiality when issuing awards.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

Immigrant advocates turn up heat on Senate after Biden meeting

WASHINGTON — House Democrats and immigrant advocates are ramping up calls for the Senate to pass legislation that would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The measure, which passed the House in March, would grant permanent legal protections to around 3.4 million...