newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook no longer treating 'man-made' Covid as a crackpot idea

By Cristiano Lima
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liBg3_0aCTbbUW00
Facebook will no longer take down posts claiming that Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured. | Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Updated: 05/27/2021 01:29 PM EDT

Facebook will no longer take down posts claiming that Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, a company spokesperson told POLITICO on Wednesday, a move that acknowledges the renewed debate about the virus’ origins.

A narrative in flux: Facebook’s policy tweak arrives as support surges in Washington for a fuller investigation into the origins of Covid-19 after the Wall Street Journal reported that three scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019 with symptoms consistent with the virus. The findings have reinvigorated the debate about the so-called Wuhan lab-leak theory, once dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory.



President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he has ordered the intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to find out the virus’ origin and report back in 90 days. Biden also revealed that the intelligence community is split between two theories about Covid-19’s origin, and said the review will examine “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” Bipartisan support is also building on Capitol Hill for a congressional inquiry .

But the focus of late has been on the notion that the virus may have accidentally escaped from the lab, not that it was man-made or purposely released — theories that could now propagate on Facebook. Genetic studies of the virus have found flaws in the protein it uses to bind to human cells. Those are features that someone trying to engineer a bioweapon likely would have avoided.

Shifting definitions on social media: Facebook announced in February it had expanded the list of misleading health claims that it would remove from its platforms to include those asserting that "COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured." The tech giant has updated its policies against false and misleading coronavirus information, including its running list of debunked claims , over the course of the pandemic in consultation with global health officials.


But a Facebook spokesperson said Wednesday that the origin language had been stricken from that list due to the renewed debate about the virus’ roots.

“In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”

Policies under the microscope: Social media companies have faced intense pressure from congressional Democrats to crack down more forcefully on misinformation about the virus throughout the pandemic, with House lawmakers hauling in the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google for a hearing on the matter in March.

Other platforms including Twitter have said that misleading claims about the virus’ roots may also violate its policies. But Facebook’s move marks the first major sign prominent social media companies are revisiting those rules as the Wuhan lab-leak theory gains attention.

Asked whether Twitter plans to revisit its own rules on Covid-19 origin claims, a company spokesperson said late Wednesday they had no updates to share at this time. Twitter continues to "work in close consultation with global public health authorities" on coronavirus misinformation issues, the spokesperson said in a statement.

A YouTube spokesperson confirmed in a statement Thursday that claims that the virus was man-made or originated in a lab accident do not violate the platform's policies because "there has not been consensus" on its origins. So the company's policy remains unchanged.

Lauren Morello contributed to this report.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Made#Social Scientists#Conspiracy Theories#Social Studies#Human Health#The Wall Street Journal#Democrats#House#Conspiracy Theory#Debunked Claims#Origins#Misleading Health Claims#Genetic Studies#Covid 19 Origin Claims#Misleading Claims#Human Cells#Public Health Experts#Human Contact#Symptoms#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
InternetPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Facebook won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured "in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." There is rising pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility that it came from...
Internetspectrumnews1.com

Facebook reverses policy on blocking posts suggesting COVID-19 was man-made

Facebook has lifted its ban on posts suggesting the virus that causes COVID-19 was man-made. Facebook says it will no longer remove posts claiming that the virus that causes COVID-19 was man-made. Speculation that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab, long considered a conspiracy theory by many, has gained...
Internetktbb.com

Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made, amid revitalized origins debate

Facebook will no longer remove posts that claim COVID-19 was man-made in recognition of the reignited debate about the virus’s origins, a company spokesperson told ABC News. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” a Facebook company spokesperson said in a statement. “We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge.”
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

Facebook Lifts Ban On Posts Alleging Pandemic Was Man-Made: WSJ

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has lifted the ban on posts alleging the COVID-19 virus was man-made, which has sparked a big row over the virus’s origins first detected in Wuhan, China, in Nov. 2019, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Joe Biden has ordered a U.S. intelligence inquiry into the...
Internetksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – Facebook Ends Ban on Posts Saying COVID is Man-Made

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. Facebook will no longer ban posts suggesting COVID is man-made amid mounting calls for further investigation into the pandemic’s origins. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) believes that intelligence on COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan Institute of Virology is forthcoming,...
InternetSpiked

Facebook is no longer censoring the ‘lab-leak theory’

Over the past year, Big Tech has taken on the role of Covid censor with glee. Silicon Valley firms have removed or suppressed countless articles and social-media posts under the guise of preventing the spread of ‘misinformation’ about the pandemic. Facebook, for example, has banned all kinds of opinions about...
Public HealthNPR

Many Scientists Still Think The Coronavirus Came From Nature

This week, President Biden directed his intelligence agencies to take another look at whether the coronavirus resulted from a lab accident in China. For many, the announcement felt like a big change, putting what had been a conspiracy theory about the virus's origins back on the table. But not much...
Sciencemorningbrew.com

Did the Coronavirus Get Leaked From a Lab?

In recent weeks, the theory that Covid-19 was leaked from a Chinese virology lab has gained momentum in the scientific community. On Wednesday, President Biden asked his intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts to examine the origins of Covid-19, with a specific focus on the so-called "lab-leak theory." If this...
Internetcitizensjournal.us

Facebook reneges ‘conspiracy theory’ ban that COVID-19 is manmade

Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com) With pressure mounting worldwide – including increased bipartisan support on Capitol Hill – to investigate where the pandemic originated, Biden announced his order on Wednesday to the intelligence community to “redouble” efforts to discover where the coronavirus derived. “[The review will examine] whether it emerged from...
InternetWashington Times

Facebook fires tech who leaked 'vaccine hesitancy' documents to Project Veritas

A Facebook whistleblower who leaked documents to Project Veritas exposing the tech giant’s policy on suppressing “vaccine hesitancy” has been fired. In a video posted Friday, Facebook data center technician Morgan Kahmann was shown on a Zoom call with an executive telling him that his employment had been terminated when Project Veritas president James O’Keefe crashed the meeting.
ScienceEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Science now open to lab theory

There was a “scientific consensus,” they told us. According to the media and assorted experts, there couldn’t be any questioning of the idea that the coronavirus (or SARS-CoV-2) emerged naturally, and anyone suspecting it might have come from a Chinese lab was an ignoramus, conspiracy theorist or hater. These enforcers...
ScienceBowling Green Daily News

Major media display dereliction of duty on lab leak theory

With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’ origins within 90 days – while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
InternetNY Daily News

Facebook will no longer remove posts speculating that the novel coronavirus is man-made

Facebook will no longer remove posts implying the novel coronavirus was man-made, as speculation about the pathogen’s origins continue to swirl. The move could fuel more speculation and conspiracy theories, given that even the uncertainty about the issue is not about whether the virus was manufactured, but about whether a sample occurring in nature escaped from a lab, as ABC News pointed out.
Public Healthtuipster.com

COVID-19 man-made or natural? #OANN

New Yorkers chime in as evidence continues to emerge about the origins of COVID-19. One America’s John Hines has more. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Israeli opposition parties reach agreement to oust Netanyahu, after more than 12 years as prime minister. Trends: Bennett. Israeli opposition...