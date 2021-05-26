Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Boosted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.