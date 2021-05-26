Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Boosted by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD
Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,313 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Centene were worth $125,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.baseballnewssource.com