Frontier Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)
Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $50.07 million and $25.16 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.baseballnewssource.com