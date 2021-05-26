Frontier Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One IGToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IGToken has a market cap of $25,638.63 and approximately $546.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IGToken has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.