Frontier Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $50.07 million and $25.16 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

baseballnewssource.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAMB Market Cap Tops $14.01 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, GAMB has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $14.01 million and approximately $28,260.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zilla Market Capitalization Achieves $222,539.29 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $222,539.29 and approximately $3,624.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TROY Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $90.21 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

IGToken Market Capitalization Hits $25,638.63 (IG)

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One IGToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IGToken has a market cap of $25,638.63 and approximately $546.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IGToken has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Saito (SAITO) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Saito has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $12.40 million and approximately $245,229.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Visor.Finance (VISR) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00004161 BTC on major exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $49.13 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Reaches Market Cap of $19.32 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 77% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 92.8% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for approximately $266.20 or 0.00713825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $19.32 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $19.76 million and $352,437.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Klimatas (KTS) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,677.43 and $101.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ankr (ANKR) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $746.22 million and approximately $29.36 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clash Token (SCT) Market Cap Tops $499,865.54

Clash Token (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Clash Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Clash Token has a total market capitalization of $499,865.54 and approximately $621.00 worth of Clash Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clash Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $578,209.77

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $578,209.77 and $590.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CorionX (CORX) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $376,253.50 and $333,984.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shield Protocol Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00011527 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ChainX Market Cap Achieves $85.00 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $8.13 or 0.00021477 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $85.00 million and $887,150.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Cap of $112.26 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $112.26 million and approximately $907,093.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Thunder Token Hits Market Cap of $75.10 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ARAW Market Cap Reaches $19,964.74 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $19,964.74 and $1,749.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 93.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Moneytoken (IMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,594.00

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Moneytoken has a market cap of $960,820.55 and $23,594.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneytoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.