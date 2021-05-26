Cancel
Offshift Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (XFT)

By Grant Hamersma
baseballnewssource.com
 8 days ago

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $68,807.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

baseballnewssource.com
Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $19.76 million and $352,437.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BitCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $900.00 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. BitCash has a market capitalization of $371,561.89 and approximately $900.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCash coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.
IGToken Market Capitalization Hits $25,638.63 (IG)

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One IGToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IGToken has a market cap of $25,638.63 and approximately $546.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IGToken has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Idena 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,426.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Idena has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $25,426.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.
Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $156.63 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
pulltherug.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,469.67 (RUGZ)

Pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00016509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $58,469.67 and $1,161.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ThreeFold Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,927.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $27,927.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.
Cryptocean Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $258,001.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Cryptocean has a market cap of $11.75 million and $258,001.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar.
Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and $215,376.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Visor.Finance (VISR) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00004161 BTC on major exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $49.13 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002718 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00070244 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00284180 BTC. Filecoin...
CorionX (CORX) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $376,253.50 and $333,984.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.
ARAW Market Cap Reaches $19,964.74 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $19,964.74 and $1,749.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 93.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Moneytoken (IMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23,594.00

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Moneytoken has a market cap of $960,820.55 and $23,594.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneytoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 70.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $994,571.71 and $487,477.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Hits $31.43 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $31.43 million and $450,852.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.
1World (1WO) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $9,452.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1World has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Pillar Reaches Market Cap of $11.12 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Pillar has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $7,270.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pillar has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.
Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Cap of $16.19 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BIKI has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.